Massachusetts State

KATV

Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Army veteran doing 1 million pushups to win donations for foodbanks

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Army veteran has come to Arkansas to win donations for foodbanks by doing a remarkable number of pushups. Patrick Parker, also known as Sergeant Pushup, intends to do 30,000 pushups between Halloween and Thanksgiving. The end goal for the year is one million pushups. Parker has surpassed 675,000 this year already, but has a long way to go.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

New veteran focused non-profit opening veteran food pantry

Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc, strives to address food disparity, basic needs, support services and even life coaching services to veterans. Founded in March of 2021, it's a newer non-profit, but it's already doing a lot for Central Arkansas veterans. Michelle Mothershed was enlisted in the army 26 years ago....
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Severe storms likely Friday evening

Thunderstorms are likely on Friday evening as a front pushes across Arkansas. High school football games and outdoor events may be impacted, especially in the western half of Arkansas. Storms will initiate in eastern Oklahoma and east Texas and move into Arkansas after 6 PM on Friday. Some of these storms are expected to become severe as they move into Arkansas, especially between 6 and 10 PM.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Gas prices in Arkansas fall four cents as demand drops says AAA

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The American Automobile Association announced Thursday that gas prices across Arkansas are now $3.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded. According to the AAA Arkansas Gas Watch, that price is four cents lower compared to last week and is 17 cents more per gallon compared to last year.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Severe storms, a few tornadoes, possible Friday evening

Thunderstorms will move across Arkansas this evening with some severe weather a good possibility. The best chance to see severe weather will across southwest Arkansas. The main threats will be strong damaging winds gusts and isolated tornadoes. Elsewhere, isolated severe weather will be possible along the line of storms as it moves across the state tonight.
ARKANSAS STATE

