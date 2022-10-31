Read full article on original website
KATV
Should Arkansans prepare for a mild or wild winter?
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Will it be a mild winter, a wild winter, or a little bit of both?. The KATV Channel 7 winter forecast is out and if you like a little snow, it should put a smile on your face. We're watching a moderate La Nina weaken...
KATV
Army veteran doing 1 million pushups to win donations for foodbanks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Army veteran has come to Arkansas to win donations for foodbanks by doing a remarkable number of pushups. Patrick Parker, also known as Sergeant Pushup, intends to do 30,000 pushups between Halloween and Thanksgiving. The end goal for the year is one million pushups. Parker has surpassed 675,000 this year already, but has a long way to go.
KATV
No official Powerball winner nationally but one Arkansan wins $2 million prize
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Although lottery officials said there was no ultimate jackpot winner in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, one lucky Arkansan won $2 million. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart in Wooster, Arkansas. The winner matched the five winning...
KATV
New veteran focused non-profit opening veteran food pantry
Compassionately Connected for Veterans Inc, strives to address food disparity, basic needs, support services and even life coaching services to veterans. Founded in March of 2021, it's a newer non-profit, but it's already doing a lot for Central Arkansas veterans. Michelle Mothershed was enlisted in the army 26 years ago....
KATV
Junior Achievement of Arkansas: Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the annual Turkey Bowl
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — JA's Turkey Bowl is Wednesday, November 16th, at 11:30am and 2:00pm. It will be held at the Millennium Bowl bowling alley. For more information on Junior Achievement, click here.
KATV
Colossal $1.2 billion PowerBall is up for grabs during tonight's drawing
(Little Rock, KATV) — The drawing on Wednesday will be for $1.2 billion, according to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery records, this is the second-highest jackpot there has ever been. Powerball statistics state that there is a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning the prize when the jackpot is $1...
KATV
Arkansas ranked 5th among states with the highest divorce rate, news study says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A recent study, conducted by divorce experts of Texas Divorce Laws, revealed the state of Arkansas ranked top five in highest divorce rates in the country. Out of all states, Washington D.C. comes at the top of the list, with a divorce rate of 20.85%,...
KATV
Severe storms likely Friday evening
Thunderstorms are likely on Friday evening as a front pushes across Arkansas. High school football games and outdoor events may be impacted, especially in the western half of Arkansas. Storms will initiate in eastern Oklahoma and east Texas and move into Arkansas after 6 PM on Friday. Some of these storms are expected to become severe as they move into Arkansas, especially between 6 and 10 PM.
KATV
Economy remains top concern for Arkansas voters according to Arkansas Poll
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A new survey released by the University of Arkansas shows Arkansas voters remained concerned about the economy, politics and drugs. The Arkansas Poll, conducted by the U of A's political science department, was released on Thursday and it compared concerns from 2020 to present. In...
KATV
'She wanted to claim unborn as her own': new details released in kidnapping murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Missouri couple has been officially charged in federal court for the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Ashley Bush and the baby she was carrying. Our news content partners at 40/29 News said Amber Waterman and her husband Jamie Waterman were charged in separate criminal complaints.
KATV
Arkansas revenue is 10% higher than last years and $49.2 million above forecast
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The State Department of Finance and Administration released its October tax revenue on Wednesday. The October net available general revenues totaled $604.8 million which is 10 percent higher than last year and $49.2 million above forecast. Revenue results were above forecast in all major revenue...
KATV
Gas prices in Arkansas fall four cents as demand drops says AAA
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The American Automobile Association announced Thursday that gas prices across Arkansas are now $3.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded. According to the AAA Arkansas Gas Watch, that price is four cents lower compared to last week and is 17 cents more per gallon compared to last year.
KATV
Severe storms, a few tornadoes, possible Friday evening
Thunderstorms will move across Arkansas this evening with some severe weather a good possibility. The best chance to see severe weather will across southwest Arkansas. The main threats will be strong damaging winds gusts and isolated tornadoes. Elsewhere, isolated severe weather will be possible along the line of storms as it moves across the state tonight.
KATV
Arkansas high schools change game times as inclement weather threatens the state
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As the state prepares for severe weather this evening, some Arkansas high schools have adjusted their game times as a safety measure. North Little Rock High School officials said in a news release that tonight's game against Cabot High School will begin at 6:00 p.m.
KATV
Arkansas DHS preparing for possible end of Public Health Emergency
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Human Services spoke with media at a pen and pad event Friday morning discussing the possibility of an end to the COVID Public Health Emergency put in place Jan. 2020 and how it would affect those on Medicaid. According to the...
