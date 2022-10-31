NYC provides car-free streets for Halloween trick-or-treating

SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety.

The “Trick-or-Streets” initiative will close down vehicle traffic on roughly 100 streets across the five boroughs. The citywide event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Federal data from AAA shows Oct. 31 is the deadliest day of the year in the United States for children under 17. Halloween averaged 50 young pedestrian deaths from 2006 to 2020. With Trick-or-Streets, the city is hoping to reduce that number.

“We do work citywide trying to get more open streets. It’s a real equity issue because if you don’t have a neighborhood group that can run an open street, then you don’t get one. But what we did on the Upper West Side was work with the block association and got that open street,” said Sara Lind, the chief strategy office at Open Plans, a nonprofit focusing on livable city streets.

The city’s Department of Transportation also gave community-based organizations up to $20,000 to throw Halloween parties in designated pedestrian plazas so families don’t have to trick-or-treat going door-to-door.

Meanwhile, in Manhattan, preparations were already underway Monday morning for the annual Village Halloween Parade. Police barricades have been set up and the NYPD has stepped up its presence in the area along Sixth Avenue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.