Three arrested for cockfighting in east Montgomery County
Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of Cockfighting at a residence in the 21500 block of Juliann Alyes in Porter, Texas, on Oct. 30. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly discovered obvious signs of cockfighting, caged roosters, and numerous dead roosters. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit responded to assist in the investigation.
Long-time volunteers say Harris Co. Animal Shelter Interim Director's claims are false, dogs paying the price
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - In a report last month, we told you how the county's animal shelter called, Harris County Pets, was sending euthanasia lists to rescue groups in hopes of saving as many lives as possible. We asked Rebecca Bridges, a 6-year volunteer with the shelter, how many euthanasia...
Election Results for Montgomery County on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Montgomery County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Montgomery County. You can find more information about the Montgomery County…
Montgomery County Sheriff Holds Employee Promotions & Awards Ceremony
MONTGOEMRY COUNTY, TX — On October 27, 2022, family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the Lone Star Convention Center in Conroe to honor the many promotions and accomplishments of the valued employees of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. During the bi-annual awards ceremony, Sheriff Rand Henderson recognized 26 well-earned promotions, which took place between May 2022 and the date of the ceremony. Sheriff Henderson was also honored to recognize four Deputies awarded the title of Specialist. Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office recognized personnel for various commendations, including P.A.C.T. Awards, Life-Saving Awards, Combat Cross Awards, and a Meritorious Service Award.
Conroe Chamber and Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber collaborate to assist Small Business Owners
The Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) are collaborating to bring resources to the business community by hosting the “Small Business Meet Up in Conroe” event. The event will take place on Tuesday, November 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the office of the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce located at 505 West Davis Street, Conroe TX 77301.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office holds 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive
On October 29, 2022, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office held its 6th Annual “Sharing is Caring” Food Drive in New Caney, TX. With the help of multiple first-responder agencies, volunteers and community partners, over 7479 pounds of food, hygiene, and household supplies were donated along with $25,918.55 in financial contributions. All donations support Mission Northeast and the community it serves. The Mission assists 11 zip codes in the East Montgomery County area by providing food, clothing, hygiene supplies, and household items to those in need.
Cockfighting arrests made in Montgomery County, Sheriff’s Office says
PORTER, Texas — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested three suspects for cockfighting in Porter on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputies responded to a report of cockfighting on Sunday at the 21500 block of Juliann Alyse. Once there, Deputies found several roosters, some were caged and others were dead.
One man was shot, later died after altercation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A man is dead after a reported altercation in Magnolia. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an assault with a firearm at a local business in the 36500 block of Coleman Road around 11 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot…
Fight between 2 men turns into deadly shooting in Montgomery County, authorities say
Deputies said they were responding to an assault call when they found a man shot. The second man involved is cooperating with the investigation.
Fire chief wants his agency to be paid for helping protect the Margaritaville Lake Resort
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The fire chief of a Montgomery County Emergency Service District wants his agency to be paid for providing required services to an area no longer in the district’s jurisdiction, property which includes the popular Margaritaville Lake Resort, after the agency was forced to de-annex to avoid double taxation for property owners.
$25K bond: Sugar Land Methodist Hospital employee charged for planting recording device in bathroom, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – An employee at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital was arrested and has been charged after a recording device was found in a bathroom at the hospital last month, officers with the Sugar Land Police Department said. Police said on Oct. 4, an employee at the hospital...
Liberal Pct. 6 Constable Attacks Mattress Mac For Supporting Crime Victims
Harris County Pct. 6 Constable Silvia Trevino is supporting Lina Hidalgo & is a far-left hack so she is attacking Mattress Mac for giving a voice to crime victim. Of course she’s also playing the race card. Here’s what Trevino posted on social media:. April Aguirre, the aunt...
Former Montgomery County high school baseball coach goes to prison for online solicitation of a minor
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, as part of a plea agreement, Joseph Madison Johnson, 30, was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Phil Grant of the 9th District Court to 7 years in prison for Online Solicitation of a Minor. In October of 2021, Johnson worked as...
MCTX Sheriff Deputies Make Arrest in Cockfighting Incident
Harris County voters spending more time casting ballot at new voting machines
Prepare to spend extra time at the polls. Harris County has the longest ballot in the country, the administrator's office says.
Crime, Statistics, and the Harris County Judge’s Race
In Texas’ most populous county, funding for law enforcement takes center stage. That’s despite the fact that incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo has presided over record levels of law enforcement funding and pushed to hire more sheriff’s deputies, in a job that otherwise has little control over the major law enforcement policy issues under debate. She did have a hand in new bail bond rules for nonviolent defendants—but despite claims from Republicans, those new rules have little to do with crime rates in Houston.
Houston man charged as leader of multi-million PPP loan fraud scheme
(KIAH) — A Houston man has been charged as the leader of a national fraud scheme to acquire $2 million in federal small business loans from the CARES Act. Jacob Liticker, 25, was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Columbia, S.C., along with three other individuals, including a member of the U.S. Air Force.
17 roosters and 6 chicks rescued after 3 men arrested for cockfighting in Porter
PORTER, Texas (KTRK) — Multiple roosters were found when deputies arrested three men accused of cockfighting in Porter on Sunday. Authorities seized 17 live roosters, six live chicks of unknown sex, and eight dead roosters during the arrests, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report…
Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
Fort Bend County, Texas Department of Transportation collaborate on $133K bridge replacement projects in Brookshire
TxDOT will provide funding to structurally rehabilitate 11 bridges throughout Fort Bend County, as approved Oct. 25 by Commissioners Court. (Courtesy Pexels) Fort Bend County adopted a resolution with the Texas Department of Transportation to replace or structurally rehabilitate 11 bridges throughout the county. Two of those bridges are located within Precinct 1, near Katy.
