Grove, OK

Melissa D Brand
3d ago

I know Willy she killed him he is the sweetest man you would have ever met in your life. he would take the shirt off his back for anyone!! He would come over to our house quite often and bring us Elvis Memorabilia and he loved to dance like Elvis also! I have videos of him just having a great time and living life and she took that away from him! We will miss your sweet smiling face Willy Rest in Peace my Friend

TGE63
4d ago

Then should put in an institution for life with NO chance of getting out. She killed someone that won’t get a 2nd chance so she doesn’t deserve one.

Candace Stine
4d ago

So, if she is not competent to stand trial, what will become of her? It sounds as though she is a safety concern to anyone that is around her.

