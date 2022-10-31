Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County District Attorney weighs in on Zeldin's use of local murder in campaign ad
SYRACUSE N.Y. — We’re four days away from Election Day and one of the key races to keep an eye on is for Governor of New York State. A local murder is now one of the storylines at the center of New York’s race for governor. Republican...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Executive shares his thoughts on Cornerstone Church Situation
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Before heading to the rally at Cornerstone Community Church last night, I had the chance to sit down with Oneida County Executive, Anthony Picente, not knowing that during my live interview with Pastor Mike, at the church, the County Executive would be brought up.
cnycentral.com
There will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County for the first time in 8 years
For the first time in 8 years, there will be a new Sheriff in Onondaga County. Two term Sheriff Eugene Conway is retiring, opening the door for Toby Shelley and Esteban Gonzalez. Shelley, a Democrat currently serving as a police officer in the Village of Jordan, has taken a run...
Central NY superintendent ‘temporarily away’; school board and officials are silent
Sandy Creek, N.Y. – Sandy Creek school officials notified staff late last week the district’s superintendent “will be temporarily away from the district,” according to an email shared with syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Neither school officials nor school board leaders have responded to multiple requests this...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica PD investigating Kemble Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man was shot in the leg on Kemble Street in Utica on November 3rd and is asking the public for help gathering information. Around 3:00 pm on Thursday, officers arrived at the 1500 block of Kemble Street to...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County teen charged by State Police for threatening mass harm
REMSEN- A teenage youth from Oneida County is accused of threatening mass harm, authorities say. The New York State Police in Remsen say they arrested a 14-year-old suspect Wednesday afternoon. A name or gender of the suspect was not provided. The teen is from Remsen, NY and was officially charged...
MV Crime Stoppers Looking for This Wanted Person from Whitesboro
Police in Utica are looking for a Whitesboro man on three charges including Aggravated Harassment, according to Utica Police Officer Stan Fernalld. Police say, 35-year-old Anthony T. Lang is wanted by the Utica Police Department for multiple open arrest warrants for Criminal Contempt in the first degree (class E felony) and Aggravated Harassment in the second degree (class A misdemeanor).
Popular, Longstanding Bar & Grill in Utica Goes Up For Sale
A Utica area restaurant rich with history has hit the market. Tiny's Grill, located at 1014 State Street near Oneida Square, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker Faith Properties with an asking price of $380,000. The 5,596 square-foot building (6,159 including parking lot) is known for its cozy...
wxhc.com
Cortland Common Council Adopts Measures to Amend Towing Fees, Ban Smoking in City of Cortland
The City of Cortland Common Council held a meeting Tuesday in which multiple agenda items of significance were passed. The first was Local Law no. 12, which will amend City Code relative to towing fees, storage fees, and towing service insurance coverage. While the second measure will adopt Local Law no. 13 to amend Article 238 relating to smoking on public property in the City of Cortland.
At Least 15 Shots Fired, 1 Injured in Utica
Utica Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that resulted in at least one person being injured. Cops were called to the 1500 block of Kemble Street at 3:00 Thursday afternoon where officers say they found over 15 spent shell casings. They learned the shots came from individuals who were inside of a vehicle, and they were shooting a people who were standing in a nearby driveway, police said.
cnyhomepage.com
MILCON Security Project Unveiled at Rome Lab
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A ribbon cutting was held for a long-awaited project at the United States Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate, also known as Rome Lab. A new, state-of-the-art, entry and visitor control center is now complete – a monumental $14.8 million MILCON security project for the...
WKTV
Four Oneida County Deputies exposed to fentanyl during investigation
CNY Inmate Indicted for Punch That Killed Fellow Inmate
Charges are being filed in the death of an inmate from the Central New York Psychiatric Center who died after he was punched in the head by another inmate. Authorities say the November 2021 fight stemmed from a dispute over a saltshaker. According to New York State Police, inmate Terance...
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
Two arrested during Otsego Co. underage drinking detail
On October 28th, New York State Police conducted an underage drinking detail in Otsego County and two cashiers were caught selling alcohol to minors.
Oneida County inmate arrested for homicide
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Deputies treated for Fentanyl exposure after overdose investigation
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
localsyr.com
Deputies find illegal handguns after two traffic stops
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2. At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine...
Detective Roach Says Norwich Man Tried to Kill Roaches by Fire
Officials in Chenango County, one with a very ironic name, say for the second time this year there has been an apartment house damaged or destroyed when someone decided to battle insects with fire. According to reports in the Norwich Evening Sun and WIVT television, Matthew Lamb admitted he used...
