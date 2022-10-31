Read full article on original website
Two people in custody after long police chase that ended at a Dallas daycare
Two people are in custody this morning after a wild chase that started in Rockwall and ended at a child-care center in Dallas. It happened yesterday afternoon and involved a child who is safe and was not physically hurt.
Woman, her two children hit by SUV near Fort Worth elementary school, police say
SAGINAW, Texas — A woman and her two children were hit by a vehicle near an elementary school in northwest Fort Worth on Thursday morning, police said. Police said none of their injuries were life-threatening, and all three victims were conscious and considered in stable condition. The crash happened...
DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
Brownwood man killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene. According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators […]
BREAKING: San Angelo Police Searching for Pickup & Driver Involved in Hit-and-run with a Cyclist
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash with a bicyclist Wednesday morning on Loop 306 at College Hills Blvd. According to information from the SAPD Wednesday, Officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. Loop 306 Frontage and College Hills for a hit and run accident. Officers arrived on scene and located a male cyclist who had collided with the side of a white pickup truck at this intersection. The cyclist was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. This incident is still under investigation by…
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland
At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
One person killed and two others injured in 18-wheeler crash, fire on I-30 in Dallas County
A major traffic headache is causing big delays for drivers heading toward Dallas after crossing Lake Ray Hubbard. Just after 5 a.m. a big rig and at least one car collided on west-bound I-30 near Bobtown Road.
Kids hit by car in school zone near Fort Worth elementary school
We’re learning that a child is in the hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by an SUV this morning near Comanche Springs Elementary in Fort Worth.
Mass Casualty Crash Kills Many Cows
SAN ANGELO, TX —A truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer full of live cattle overturned near an onramp to Loop 306 sending several cows to their death. According to police, the 18-wheeler was headed south on the US 67 service road that meets up with the east Loop 306 southbound. The driver almost missed his desired turn and slammed on the brakes and swerved to make it. Unfortunately, the high center of gravity of the semi and the shifting load sent the 18-wheeler out of control and it rolled over with the livestock trapped inside the livestock semi-trailer. Moans of cattle could be heard as…
azlenews.net
One injured in ultralight aircraft incident
The pilot of an ultralight airplane sustained unknown injuries Tuesday morning shortly before 10 a.m. when the plane went down in a tree line just off Rhonda B Road in Reno. The man was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by LifeCare EMS. The location is alongside Walnut Creek northwest of FM 730 North. Reno Police Department, Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Briar-Reno Fire Department, Parker County ESD #1 La Junta Station, and LifeCare EMS responded to the scene.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
wbap.com
Dallas Man Arrested for Murder in Road Rage Killing
(WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas man charged with murder in a road rage killing. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago was visiting North Texas from Venezuela when she was killed by gunfire, early Saturday morning, in a road rage attack. According to Carrollton Police, an argument erupted between the occupants of two vehicles...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County
One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
SPCA rescues 18 dogs from Kaufman County
The SPCA of Texas is caring for 18 animals that had allegedly been abandoned in Kaufman County. The organization was called out to a property in Kemp on Thursday by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection
Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
fox4news.com
Multi-vehicle crash along I-35 leaves 1 person dead, at least 2 others hurt
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said a multi-vehicle crash along I-35 southbound left one person dead and at least two others hurt early Sunday morning. Several southbound lanes near Harry Hines Boulevard were shut down at about 3 a.m., causing heavy backup. Deputies said at least five vehicles...
Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers
I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
