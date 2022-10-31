ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Elm, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
LONGVIEW, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Brownwood man killed in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene.  According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: San Angelo Police Searching for Pickup & Driver Involved in Hit-and-run with a Cyclist

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are searching for a vehicle involved in a crash with a bicyclist Wednesday morning on Loop 306 at College Hills Blvd.   According to information from the SAPD Wednesday, Officers were dispatched to the intersection of W. Loop 306 Frontage and College Hills for a hit and run accident. Officers arrived on scene and located a male cyclist who had collided with the side of a white pickup truck at this intersection. The cyclist was transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries for treatment. This incident is still under investigation by…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene

CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
CISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Dead After Fiery Crash With 2 18-Wheelers on I-30 in Garland

At least one person is dead and a second person is hospitalized after a major crash involving multiple tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 30 near Lake Ray Hubbard Tuesday morning. Garland Police said an 18-wheeler headed westbound on I-30 at about 4:50 a.m. exploded after crashing into another 18-wheeler...
GARLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Mass Casualty Crash Kills Many Cows

SAN ANGELO, TX —A truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer full of live cattle overturned near an onramp to Loop 306 sending several cows to their death. According to police, the 18-wheeler was headed south on the US 67 service road that meets up with the east Loop 306 southbound. The driver almost missed his desired turn and slammed on the brakes and swerved to make it. Unfortunately, the high center of gravity of the semi and the shifting load sent the 18-wheeler out of control and it rolled over with the livestock trapped inside the livestock semi-trailer. Moans of cattle could be heard as…
SAN ANGELO, TX
azlenews.net

One injured in ultralight aircraft incident

The pilot of an ultralight airplane sustained unknown injuries Tuesday morning shortly before 10 a.m. when the plane went down in a tree line just off Rhonda B Road in Reno. The man was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by LifeCare EMS. The location is alongside Walnut Creek northwest of FM 730 North. Reno Police Department, Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Safety, Briar-Reno Fire Department, Parker County ESD #1 La Junta Station, and LifeCare EMS responded to the scene.
RENO, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Man Arrested for Murder in Road Rage Killing

(WBAP/KLIF) — A Dallas man charged with murder in a road rage killing. 21-year-old Aurimar Iturriago was visiting North Texas from Venezuela when she was killed by gunfire, early Saturday morning, in a road rage attack. According to Carrollton Police, an argument erupted between the occupants of two vehicles...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County

One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
ABILENE, TX
Mix 93.1

Watch A Horrific Accident Between Two Pickups In An Arlington, Texas Intersection

Sit at just about any traffic light in East Texas and you'll see it, people running red lights. It's an epidemic that is happening all across East Texas, not just in Tyler and Longview, Texas but in Jacksonville, Marshall, Henderson, Gilmer, Palestine, and Athens too. Eventually, those who run red lights are going to cause a horrific accident that could lead to catastrophic results.
ARLINGTON, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man catches strange woman in backyard, resident admits to shooting gun into air

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1100 block of Elmwood Drive – Theft of PropertyA firearm scope and firearm were […]
ABILENE, TX
TexasHighways

San Angelo is a Mecca for Mexican Burgers

I recently traveled more than 200 miles, from Austin to San Angelo, as part of my eternal search for great burgers in Texas. San Angelo is a geographic crossroads with a population of 100,000. The Concho River runs through town, which is home to Angelo State University, Goodfellow Air Force Base, and the original M.L. Leddy’s. I was drawn here by a unicorn moment on Facebook, where sincerity and information ruled the day in the form of a tip that a few Mexican restaurants were serving up burgers worth road tripping for.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Abilene and San Angelo local news

 https://www.myfoxzone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy