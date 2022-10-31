Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Lakers’ LeBron James sends most ironic tweet of the year to Kyle Kuzma
The Los Angeles Lakers won an NBA Championship two seasons ago and the franchise has gone downhill since. Rob Pelinka has a laundry list of mistakes that he has made in the front office, proving that he did not understand why the Lakers were championship-worthy in the first place. It...
Unique Westbrook trade proposal with Kings will interest Lakers fans
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a sluggish start this season and while Russell Westbrook has looked better coming off of the bench, the best version of this team this season is still one that does not have Westbrook on the roster. For the most part, fans are familiar...
Latest report proves by Russell Westbrook will never work on Lakers
Russell Westbrook’s future has been the biggest storyline on the Los Angeles Lakers ever since the team played its last game of the 2021-22 season in April. After surviving a summer full of trade rumors, Westbrook entered the 2022-23 season on the roster with question marks hanging over his head.
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving
Nike announced that it has suspended its relationship with Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, and will no longer release his new sneakers. On Thursday, the Brooklyn Nets suspended guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay after refusing to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film on his Twitter account, despite the team giving multiple opportunities to do so. Shortly thereafter, Irving released a statement on Instagram, apologizing “to all Jewish families and communities.”
Spectrum Center: What you need to know to make it a great day
Home of the Charlotte Hornets, formerly the Charlotte Bobcats, Spectrum Center serves as the center of pro basketball in North
Could the Atlanta Falcons start Desmond Ridder in week nine?
The Atlanta Falcons have continued to start Marcus Mariota despite the quarterback’s struggles of handing the ball to the wrong team or failing to complete simple throws. Mariota has had great moments including last Sunday when he scrambled to set up the walk-off-field goal. The problem for the Falcons is for every great moment Mariota puts on tape there seem to be two plays he either turns the ball over, holds it too long, or misses an easy throw.
