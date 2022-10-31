The Atlanta Falcons have continued to start Marcus Mariota despite the quarterback’s struggles of handing the ball to the wrong team or failing to complete simple throws. Mariota has had great moments including last Sunday when he scrambled to set up the walk-off-field goal. The problem for the Falcons is for every great moment Mariota puts on tape there seem to be two plays he either turns the ball over, holds it too long, or misses an easy throw.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO