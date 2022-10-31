ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Crews have moved 11 million-plus cubic yards of dirt already: Here's where Hyundai site stands

By Adam Van Brimmer, Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago

Drive by the Hyundai EV factory site , also known as the Bryan County megasite , and one thought comes immediately to mind: "They're sure moving plenty of dirt."

But how much? Think twin 47-foot high berms of earth stretching from the soon-to-be plant's front door to where Interstate 16 ends by the Savannah Civic Center .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BRUM2_0it8QFAc00

Site prep crews have cleared approximately 1,600 acres on the 3,000-acre site since work began in August. The scheduled calls for several locales to be foundational pad ready - graded and prepped for building materials - by the end of the calendar year.

'Making it happen': Site crews, Savannah JDA moving quick to prep ground for Hyundai plant

'This project is monumental': Hyundai breaks ground on EV battery plant in Bryan County

From enemies to allies: How a failed deal led to the Savannah JDA - and the Hyundai EV plant

Representatives of the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority, also known as the Savannah JDA, led a site tour on Oct. 27.

Check out video from that visit above and read a full report on the Hyundai EV plant's progress here .

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Crews have moved 11 million-plus cubic yards of dirt already: Here's where Hyundai site stands

