Washington State

WVNews

State of America makes midterm choices clear

During a debate with Jimmy Carter in 1980, Ronald Reagan famously asked, "Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" Which is a sensible and basic question that's been asked in political races ever since -- and next week's midterm elections are no different. As Americans head...
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Leftist Lula will move to the center on the military

In 2005, when I was a 3-star vice admiral and senior military assistant to Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, I met in Brasilia with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, universally known as Lula. He was about a year into his first term as Brazil’s president. The immediate impression was...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Global statesmen: UN needs to be more muscular and united

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The United Nations needs to be more muscular and united if it wants to remain a central player in tackling the world’s multiple escalating crises, a group of elder statesmen founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. Former world leaders in the group...

