Trumbull, CT

Brenda L. Kupchick (opinion): Urging support for Fairfield charter change

The town charter is Fairfield’s governing document, our “constitution.” Unfortunately, it has not received a thorough and meaningful review since the 1970s under long time and beloved First Selectman John Sullivan. Since then, our community, government and technology has changed significantly. When I was elected as first...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Opinion: A Republican voice for Hector Arzeno

Growing up my parents impressed upon me the importance of voting for a person over voting for a political party. Never has this been more important than in the upcoming elections. Using the same criteria that I have used to support Republican candidates in the past, I am supporting Hector Arzeno to serve as the representative for the 151st District.
GREENWICH, CT
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent

Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Woog's World: How Westport's Longshore Park came to be and its brush with Gatsby

Central Park is a magical place. For nearly 150 years, New Yorkers and visitors have thronged to the 843-acre oasis in the heart of the city. They walk, jog, bicycle, throw frisbees and footballs, play soccer, ice skate, picnic and bird watch. They’ve enjoyed concerts by Diana Ross and Simon & Garfunkel, and plays by Shakespeare. It’s a national landmark, and deservedly so.
WESTPORT, CT
Pino hat trick, Robinson PK save lift St. Joseph past Staples to FCIAC title

WILTON — In 80 minutes of fine girls soccer Thursday night at Kristine Lilly Field, eight first-half minutes and two penalty kicks proved pivotal. Emily Robinson stopped one PK. Alexa Pino actually had hers stopped but pounced on the rebound. St. Joseph doubled its lead and wound up defeating Staples 3-1 to win its fifth FCIAC championship and first since 2017.
WESTPORT, CT
Armed Milford man surrenders after three-day standoff, police say

MILFORD — A three-day standoff came to an end Friday afternoon when a man believed to be armed inside a Bridgeport Avenue apartment surrendered to police. Milford police said Friday afternoon the man, who was not immediately identified, was "safely taken into custody," ending a standoff that lasted more than 60 hours. Police said they had a warrant for the man's arrest, but it was not immediately known what charges he will face.
MILFORD, CT
New Haven residents want free bus fare program to be permanent

NEW HAVEN — Residents say the free bus program is an “absolute necessity,” especially for youths, older adults, people with disabilities and people living in poverty, and they're calling on lawmakers to make the program permanent. CT Transit buses have been free to ride since April 1...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two Newark police officers was taken into custody Wednesday, after hiding out overnight in the apartment building he'd fled to a day earlier. Police arrested Kendall Howard shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday and charged him with...
NEWARK, NJ
Crips gang member nearly hit Waterbury police investigating fatal crash scene, chief says

WATERBURY — Police say a felon who is a known gang member was charged Tuesday night after he drove into a blocked-off fatal crash scene and hit a police cruiser. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando C. Spagnolo identified the driver as 35-year-old city resident Myrice Hodge. Hodge was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal attempted assault, seven counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of evading responsibility, engaging police in a pursuit, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and motor vehicle-related offenses, according to police.
WATERBURY, CT

