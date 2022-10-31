Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
West Haven will launch a composting pilot program called "Food to Clean EnergyRichard AWest Haven, CT
Related
trumbulltimes.com
Brenda L. Kupchick (opinion): Urging support for Fairfield charter change
The town charter is Fairfield’s governing document, our “constitution.” Unfortunately, it has not received a thorough and meaningful review since the 1970s under long time and beloved First Selectman John Sullivan. Since then, our community, government and technology has changed significantly. When I was elected as first...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: A Republican voice for Hector Arzeno
Growing up my parents impressed upon me the importance of voting for a person over voting for a political party. Never has this been more important than in the upcoming elections. Using the same criteria that I have used to support Republican candidates in the past, I am supporting Hector Arzeno to serve as the representative for the 151st District.
trumbulltimes.com
Hartford Current (Opinion): Do we really need the Early Voting ballot initiative?
With Election Day fast approaching, this is a good time to highlight that in addition to a general election, all voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed Constitutional amendment that would allow for Early Voting in Connecticut. Our basic voting laws are embedded in our state Constitution....
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent
Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
trumbulltimes.com
Calendar Close-up: Westport’s Unitarian Church keeps Matthew Shepard's memory alive in a new way
On Oct. 6, 1998, 21-year-old University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard left a Laramie bar with two men. They savagely beat and tortured him, then left him tied to a lonely fence post. He was found, barely conscious, hours later by a dirt bike rider. Shepard was airlifted to a...
trumbulltimes.com
Woog's World: How Westport's Longshore Park came to be and its brush with Gatsby
Central Park is a magical place. For nearly 150 years, New Yorkers and visitors have thronged to the 843-acre oasis in the heart of the city. They walk, jog, bicycle, throw frisbees and footballs, play soccer, ice skate, picnic and bird watch. They’ve enjoyed concerts by Diana Ross and Simon & Garfunkel, and plays by Shakespeare. It’s a national landmark, and deservedly so.
trumbulltimes.com
How 'Greenwich Girl' Laura McKittrick became a social media influencer and other tales from her blog
GREENWICH — Ten years ago, before the term social media influencer was coined, Laura McKittrick had an idea: She wanted to start a website devoted to her hometown of Greenwich. The "Greenwich Girl" website, devoted to community events and the dining and retail sectors in town, is now going...
trumbulltimes.com
Pino hat trick, Robinson PK save lift St. Joseph past Staples to FCIAC title
WILTON — In 80 minutes of fine girls soccer Thursday night at Kristine Lilly Field, eight first-half minutes and two penalty kicks proved pivotal. Emily Robinson stopped one PK. Alexa Pino actually had hers stopped but pounced on the rebound. St. Joseph doubled its lead and wound up defeating Staples 3-1 to win its fifth FCIAC championship and first since 2017.
trumbulltimes.com
Armed Milford man surrenders after three-day standoff, police say
MILFORD — A three-day standoff came to an end Friday afternoon when a man believed to be armed inside a Bridgeport Avenue apartment surrendered to police. Milford police said Friday afternoon the man, who was not immediately identified, was "safely taken into custody," ending a standoff that lasted more than 60 hours. Police said they had a warrant for the man's arrest, but it was not immediately known what charges he will face.
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven residents want free bus fare program to be permanent
NEW HAVEN — Residents say the free bus program is an “absolute necessity,” especially for youths, older adults, people with disabilities and people living in poverty, and they're calling on lawmakers to make the program permanent. CT Transit buses have been free to ride since April 1...
trumbulltimes.com
Suspect in wounding of 2 Newark police officers apprehended
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting two Newark police officers was taken into custody Wednesday, after hiding out overnight in the apartment building he'd fled to a day earlier. Police arrested Kendall Howard shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday and charged him with...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven medical marijuana dispensary gets planners' approval for recreational pot sales
NEW HAVEN —The debate touched on "bespoke cannabis" versus the nontaxable street variety and whether a nearby basketball court and park trails would be overrun with young people high on marijuana. In the end, the City Plan Commission took a chance and approved a request by the owner of...
trumbulltimes.com
Witness: Motive in Norwalk homicide could be gang-related; victim, suspect had opposite affiliations
STAMFORD — Michael “Mizzy” Robinson and his alleged killer, Ibo Boone, were affiliated with warring neighborhood factions at the time of Robinson’s homicide in 2010, according to testimony from a Norwalk detective Friday. Detective Christopher Imparato testified Friday in Stamford Superior Court that two neighborhood gangs...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Greenwich woman charged with misusing gift cards donated to family of child who died of cancer
GREENWICH — A 37-year-old Byram woman is facing a larceny charge after police said she mismanaged gift cards that had been donated to support a local family who had lost a child to cancer. When a 9-year-old Greenwich youngster died of cancer this summer, Stephanie Fox began soliciting gift-card...
trumbulltimes.com
Danbury students' math, reading test scores drop due to COVID, amid 'massive decline' nationwide
DANBURY — Falling standardized test scores locally and nationally have jolted Danbury Public Schools to renew its focus on closing achievement gaps among students at all grade levels. The latest SAT results from the 2021-22 school year show the majority of students did not meet the state's benchmark scores...
trumbulltimes.com
Crips gang member nearly hit Waterbury police investigating fatal crash scene, chief says
WATERBURY — Police say a felon who is a known gang member was charged Tuesday night after he drove into a blocked-off fatal crash scene and hit a police cruiser. Waterbury Police Chief Fernando C. Spagnolo identified the driver as 35-year-old city resident Myrice Hodge. Hodge was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal attempted assault, seven counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of evading responsibility, engaging police in a pursuit, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and motor vehicle-related offenses, according to police.
Comments / 0