The 2023 Nissan Z’s New Parts Catalog Includes a Stronger Clutch, Coilovers, Forged Wheels

By Nico DeMattia
 4 days ago
Nissan

Nissan is headed to SEMA 2022 with a new catalog of NISMO Performance Parts for its new Z coupe . Nissan Z models have always been among the most heavily modified enthusiasts cars on the aftermarket and Nissan wants a slice of that tuning pie with the new Z. To take that slice, Nissan is offering a surprisingly comprehensive catalog of performance upgrades and they’ll all be on display at Nissan’s SEMA stand in Las Vegas starting Nov. 1.

The biggest NISMO upgrade for the Nissan Z is the coilover suspension kit. It’s a twin-tube design with adjustments for both height and damping, so owners can really dial in the look and feel of their Z. Nissan developed the coilovers with input from Nissan GT Academy racing driver Bryan Heitkotter. To improve its looks even further, there will also be forged lightweight NISMO LM-RS1 wheels, 19×9.5-inches up front and 19×10.5-inches out back. You can get them in either black or bronze finishes and they’re wrapped in Bridgestone RE71RS tires.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmBzl_0it8Q4Xs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBJ5X_0it8Q4Xs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHZVw_0it8Q4Xs00
Nissan

There’s quite a bit more, too. Nissan is also offering a NISMO cold air intake and a heat exchanger, to keep charge temperatures down, increase performance, and help prevent heat soak during track days. Nissan says the new heat exchanger has 148% more volume than the stock one. And a NISMO track exhaust should be both literal and figurative music to all manual Z owners’ ears, due to manual-equipped cars getting quieter exhausts for annoying regulatory reasons .

But wait, that’s not all (said in my best infomercial voice). There’s a big brake kit, an adjustable stabilizer bar, a prototype strut tower bar, a NISMO coolant expansion tank, and a NISMO suspension kit. The latter provides an entire suspension overhaul, with new rear lower camber links, rear traction arms, rear midlinks, endlinks, front upper control arms, and front tie rod ends. Interestingly, Nissan is also offering a NISMO street twin-disc clutch, which is designed to handle up to 800 horsepower and 750 pound-feet of torque, while keeping the stock pedal feel. There aren’t many manufacturers that offer clutch upgrades from the factory, so this should make some owners very happy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ortk5_0it8Q4Xs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094BcX_0it8Q4Xs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCfsW_0it8Q4Xs00
Nissan

Of course, there are some visual upgrades as well. It wouldn’t be a modern parts catalog without carbon fiber bits, such as mirror covers and an engine cover. It also gets a carbon fiber steering wheel trim kit, NISMO fuel and oil filler caps, and a very cool titanium shift knob.

Why would enthusiasts choose NISMO parts instead of heading to their favorite tuning shop and picking out their own parts? There are a few reasons for going with a manufacturer’s catalog instead of sourcing your own, but the first is warranty. Nissan said the parts are covered under the standard 36-month, 36,000-mile factory warranty if you add them to a new-car order. Even if you add them on after you buy it and have a dealer install them, they’re covered by the remainder of the car’s factory warranty or a 12-month, 12,000-mile warranty, whichever is higher. If your car is out of warranty and you buy these parts, they come with just the 12-month, 12,000-mile warranty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wLQPP_0it8Q4Xs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38DxgC_0it8Q4Xs00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1Yka_0it8Q4Xs00
Nissan

There’s far more customization on the aftermarket, as tuners can select their own parts and brands. There’s also a far higher ceiling on what can be done on the aftermarket. However, this NISMO Performance Parts catalog is pretty exciting for owners who want to customize and upgrade their cars without getting too extreme while also keeping the safety net of a warranty.

