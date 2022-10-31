Read full article on original website
Kansas City church elder sentenced for killing his wife
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A former elder in a Kansas City church was sentenced Thursday to life in prison for killing his wife, who was an associate pastor. Robert Lee Harris' sentencing comes after he was found guilty in August of first-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Tanisha Harris.
Man surrendered to police after woman found dead on KC-area road
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman who was found by passers-by along a Raytown roadway Monday evening, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Aaron C. Alexander, 35, Independence, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal...
Police ID Kansas teen who died in Halloween party shooting
KANSAS CITY, Kansas —Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department have identified the victim in the Halloween night shooting in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street as 17-year-old Katron Harris a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced deceased on scene. A person of interest remains...
Police: One dead in Kansas crash and fire
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal accident that occurred just before midnight Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. First responders were dispatched to the 6700 block of Donahoo Road and they discovered a vehicle down an embankment and on fire, according to Kansas City, Kansas police. A single occupant was pronounced deceased on scene.
Kansas City to pay $5M after police killing of Black man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will pay $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer in 2019. The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners approved the settlement with the family of Terrence Bridges Jr. in a closed meeting earlier this week, The Kansas City Star reported.
Off-duty Kansas police officer hospitalized after crowbar attack
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack on an off-duty police officer have confirmed the alleged attack that occurred Thursday night, according to Lawrence Police Department spokesperson Laura McCabe. Police have five suspect in custody. Just before 2a.m. officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George...
Asst. Fire Marshal: Kansas house fire intentionally set
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Investigators have determined a Thursday morning Kansas house fire was intentionally set. Just after 3a.m., crews responded to a house fire located at 1280 SW Lane Street in Topeka, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Dylan Smith. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the two...
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
Sunflower Foundation hires Tescott native Zimmer as CFO
TOPEKA – The Sunflower Foundation has announced the hiring of veteran financial controller Shanna Zimmer as its new chief financial officer. Zimmer, of Topeka, joins Sunflower Foundation after spending the previous six years as a controller in both the health care and nonprofit sectors. She brings considerable experience in accounting processes; financial planning, reporting and analysis; and budget development and management to her new role with the foundation, a health philanthropic organization with a mission to serve as a catalyst for improving the health of all Kansans.
Panasonic breaks ground on $4B EV battery plant in Kansas
De Soto – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday joined Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. and De Soto leaders to break ground on one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities of its kind in the United States, according to a statement from her office. The Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board...
KU suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case
LAWRENCE — Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions, as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Norm Roberts will be the...
Chiefs expect to have Toney, McDuffie on field vs Titans
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have newly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the field Sunday night when they face the Tennessee Titans in what could become a pivotal game in the race for AFC playoff seeding. They also plan to have first-round draft...
Chiefs to lean on McDuffie after trading Fenton to Falcons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs showed overwhelming confidence in their group of rookie cornerbacks this week when they traded Rashad Fenton, one of their few veterans, to the Atlanta Falcons for a conditional draft pick. The move left them with six cornerbacks on their depth chart,...
