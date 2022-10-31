Read full article on original website
Related
tdalabamamag.com
Major Alabama 5-Star DB target Desmond Ricks announces final three
Desmond Ricks announced his top three and his Dec. 23 commitment date Thursday. Ricks attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and he is rated as a five-star recruit. He recently re-classified to the 2023 recruiting class. The new 2023 recruit listed Alabama, LSU and Miami as his final three. The...
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star DL Jordan Hall announces his top five schools
Jordan Hall announced his top five schools Friday. Hall attends Westside High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. He listed Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU and Florida in his top five. Alabama hosted Hall for an official visit last month. Hall is a massive...
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama quarterback breaks down biggest key for Tide to beat LSU
John Parker Wilson was the first quarterback in the Nick Saban era at Alabama to defeat LSU. He took the Crimson Tide on the road to Tiger Stadium in 2008 for Saban’s first matchup against his former program in Death Valley since he last coached there in 2004. The crowd was very intense, but Saban knew he had the team for the Tide that matched up well with LSU. Wilson did not have a touchdown pass, but he rushed for two scores — including a game-winning quarterback sneak for a touchdown in overtime. Alabama earned a 27-21 victory and secured an SEC West crown.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban explains his frustration on Alabama’s lack of forcing turnovers
Forcing turnovers is an aspect of Alabama’s defense that made it great under Nick Saban. During his six national championship seasons in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Saban witnessed his defense force 10+ turnovers. No matter if it was an interception, a fumble recovery, or a pick-six, the Crimson Tide had an opportunistic defense in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, and 2020. The numbers have dipped this year as the Tide has managed to create four turnovers, including two for scores.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban is ‘excited’ to see what Alabama does against LSU
Can Alabama football have a dominant performance away from Bryant-Denny Stadium?. Crimson Tide fans want to see it in action Saturday against Louisiana State University. LSU has played better since its season-opening loss to Florida State. Jayden Daniels has found a rhythm at quarterback, the Tigers have regained their swagger on defense, a running game has emerged for LSU, and players have bought into Brian Kelly’s system. Since 2008, the Alabama-LSU matchup has had marquee implications for college football. The winner of the game usually represents the SEC West in the Southeastern Conference Championship Game and plays for a national championship.
tdalabamamag.com
Previewing Alabama-LSU matchup and CFP rankings – Bama Elite podcast
Alabama would move a step forward to stamping its name on the SEC West with a win over LSU. Tiger Stadium continues the Crimson Tide’s string of hostile environments in two years, but Coach Nick Saban is ‘excited’ to see what his team does against the Tigers. Alabama has been victorious in its last five trips to Death Valley, but LSU is under a new head coach. Brian Kelly wants this opportunity to defeat Saban, but he has the task of limiting Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide’s offense. On Thursday, the “Bama Elite” podcast crew of Justin Smith and Stephen M. Smith for Touchdown Alabama Magazine broke down the matchup. Both talked about the players that need to step up for the Tide and the keys to victory.
tdalabamamag.com
Henry To’oto’o says Alabama’s scout team is preparing defense for LSU’s quarterback Jayden Daniels
Alabama’s defense did a good job against KJ Jefferson (Arkansas) and Will Rogers (Mississippi State), but it struggled against Quinn Ewers (Texas) and Hendon Hooker (Tennessee). Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, brings the Crimson Tide a different challenge as LSU’s signal-caller. He has been playing his best...
tdalabamamag.com
ESPN’s Booger McFarland isn’t convinced LSU can pull off the upset over Alabama
Alabama has struggled on the road for the past two seasons which has led many to believe that it could be on potential upset alert once again this weekend against LSU. One of those analysts isn’t ESPN’s Booger McFarland who made an appearance on Always College Football with Greg McElroy on Friday.
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 5-Star QB Julian Sayin commits to Alabama
Julian Sayin announced his commitment to Alabama Wednesday. Sayin is one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class. He is the fourth 2024 recruit to commit to the Crimson Tide. The five-star told Touchdown Alabama he was high on the Tide after visiting last month. “It went pretty...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football opens 2022 CFP rankings outside top 4 for first time in eight years
Alabama football found itself Tuesday in a situation it has not been in for eight years. The College Football Playoff originated in 2014 to do away with the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) era. Alabama opened the inaugural installment of CFP rankings at No. 6 on Oct. 28, 2014. Since then, the lowest starting ranking for the Crimson Tide to open a week-by-week process was fifth in 2015. Nick Saban’s team opened Tuesday’s rankings for 2022 at No. 6 for the playoff.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban wants Alabama CB Eli Ricks to ‘be himself’ against LSU
He needed one game to show it, but Eli Ricks is now comfortable in Alabama’s defense. The transfer cornerback from Louisiana State University made his first career start for the Crimson Tide against Mississippi State and dominated inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. He made the secondary look better with his length, football intelligence, coverage skills, athleticism, competitiveness, and energy. Ricks, a California native, forced five incompletions — including four pass breakups (shared the team lead) in Alabama’s 30-6 victory. He earned multiple individual awards for his performance, but the former five-star also gained the respect of his teammates. After a bye week, Ricks will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday where he spent his first two college football seasons. He was a Freshman All-American for LSU in 2020 with four interceptions.
Comments / 0