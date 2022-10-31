The NFL Trade Deadline came and went and the Cleveland Browns made a mistake by not trading away Kareem Hunt. The Cleveland Browns got call after call about Kareem Hunt but at no point did the team make the decision to trade the disgruntled running back and they may in fact pay the price for not moving Hunt. The embattled and disgruntled running back wanted out in the offseason after it became clear that Andrew Berry didn’t view him as a priority by not giving him a new contract. When that new deal didn’t come, Hunt wanted out.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO