Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police investigate drive-by shooting on city's east side
Columbia Police release more information about a shots-fired incident. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Clark Lane on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. Evidence was recovered at the scene confirming a shooting had occurred. Investigators have since learned two vehicles had exchanged gunfire in the area. No injuries...
kjluradio.com
Columbia PD investigates shots fired incident near Douglass Park
Columbia Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened just north of Douglass Park. The department says it was called to the 200 block of Sexton Road early Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire damage to a residence and a vehicle. No one was injured. Anyone...
Columbia man arrested after business robbery
Prosecutors have charged a Columbia man with armed robbery and two other felonies after he allegedly threatened employees inside a business Tuesday. The post Columbia man arrested after business robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man arrested after 'narcotics incident' at Jefferson City gas station
A man was arrested at a Jefferson City gas station after emergency crews tending to him saw he was hiding a gun. Someone called emergency crews to the Casey's General Store at 102 Eastland Drive on Friday afternoon for a medical emergency. A man was slumped over the steering wheel...
Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree robbery after he and three other men allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took $400 from her. Kaeden Cunningham, 19, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after he and the other men jumped out of a red Camaro. The alleged victim showed a The post Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police: Man strangled, threatened to kill woman
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after police say he strangled and threatened to kill a woman he was in a relationship with for four years. Dominic Hunter, 37, allegedly strangled the woman for 30 seconds on Monday. The woman was heard screaming "let me go" by two witnesses, according to a The post Police: Man strangled, threatened to kill woman appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Police: Shell casings found after people in two cars shoot at each other near Clark Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police closed part of a major artery in east Columbia on Wednesday after shots were fired. .223 shell casings and .380 casings were found in the area. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." Officers were at the scene directing traffic.
krcgtv.com
Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
abc17news.com
Shots fired reported north of Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies
CENTRALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly stealing and crashing a car. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident, causing more than $1,000 in damages, both felonies. She was also charged with carelessly operating The post Columbia woman charged with multiple felonies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For November 4, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Friday morning, Sedalia Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the area of East 12th Street and South Marvin Avenue. During the course of the stop, the operator was found to have items associated with illegal drug activity on their person. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, firearms were located. It was determined the suspect was prohibited by law from having them. Douglas Ward Hampton Jr., 45, of Sedalia, was arrested without incident. Hampton was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, felony Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Possession of a Concealable Weapon.
abc17news.com
Police close part of Clark Lane in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have closed part of a major artery in east Columbia. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." No other details were given. Check back for updates to...
Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man faces possible charges following a crash Tuesday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Route B near Ragar Road around 6:50 p.m. Troopers said 22-year-old Tylor Washington tried to pass a vehicle when another vehicle overtook his car and hit The post Driver faces possible charges after Pettis County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is still working to rebuild his home after an electrical fire caused extensive damage Monday. Jefferson City firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street on Monday morning. The department's investigation revealed "the more probable cause of the fire was The post JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Semi crash closes Hwy 179
A Nebraska trucker is hurt in a crash on Highway – 179 north of Jefferson City. 25 – year old Kawa Khudhur of Lincoln ran off the highway around 10 – Thursday morning. The accident closed the road for about an hour and a half.
Columbia man charged with threat aimed at local movie screening makes court appearance
Columbia police have arrested a man accused of making a threat toward a screening of a local movie. The post Columbia man charged with threat aimed at local movie screening makes court appearance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Alleged DWI Driver Arrested After Route B Crash in Pettis County
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Ford, driven by 22-year-old Tylor G. Washington of Sedalia, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Route B, just north of Ragar Road (southwest of Sedalia) sometime after 6:30 p.m., and while traveling south in the northbound lanes, a northbound 2018 Acura, driven by 23-year-old Sofia S. Oleynic of Green Ridge, overtook and struck the Ford.
