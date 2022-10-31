Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Man charged with multiple crimes after threatening woman with gun, axe
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody without bond after allegedly strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun and an axe in the early morning hours of Tuesday. According to court documents, 38-year-old Dominic E. Hunter is charged with two counts of Domestic Assault, two...
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman convicted of murdering husband appealing her case
A Columbia woman convicted of killing her snake-breeder husband in Montgomery County is seeking to appeal her conviction. Lynlee Renick was convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action last December. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison. On Wednesday, Renick’s attorney filed a notice of appeal with the...
krcgtv.com
Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
Man charged in 1984 Columbia rape case will not waive extradition
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) The man accused of rape and attempted murder in 1984 in Northeast Columbia has decided not to waive extradition. James Wilson, 59, of Mooresville North Carolina, was arrested after DNA connected him to the crime. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation grabbed some of his trash and found a disposable razor with The post Man charged in 1984 Columbia rape case will not waive extradition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
JCMO Man faces drug charges
A Jefferson City man faces federal heroin trafficking charges. Tremaine Bell was arrested after leaving a storage unit Monday morning. He was arrested after he pulled into a gas station parking lot and tried to run from police. Officers say Bell had cash, a blunt and a gun on him. A search of the storage unit found three more guns, heroin and almost $30,000 in cash.
Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree robbery after he and three other men allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took $400 from her. Kaeden Cunningham, 19, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after he and the other men jumped out of a red Camaro. The alleged victim showed a The post Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia PD investigates shots fired incident near Douglass Park
Columbia Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that happened just north of Douglass Park. The department says it was called to the 200 block of Sexton Road early Wednesday morning. When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire damage to a residence and a vehicle. No one was injured. Anyone...
Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia Police investigate drive-by shooting on city's east side
Columbia Police release more information about a shots-fired incident. Officers were called to the 3700 block of Clark Lane on Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. Evidence was recovered at the scene confirming a shooting had occurred. Investigators have since learned two vehicles had exchanged gunfire in the area. No injuries...
kjluradio.com
Gasconade County man charged after firing shots near Hermann
A Gasconade County man is arrested following a shots-fired incident just outside Hermann. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Road Monday. When deputies arrived, the alleged victim told them Michael Simpson, of Hermann, came onto their property and that the...
kttn.com
Missouri man charged with heroin trafficking
A Missouri man was charged in federal court with illegally possessing heroin to distribute. Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, Jefferson City, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.
kttn.com
Missouri man involved in police chase, ending in multi-vehicle crash, pleads guilty to illegal firearms, meth trafficking
A Missouri man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles pleaded guilty in federal court today to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute. Myron Samare Mahaney, 23, Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps,...
kjluradio.com
Morgan County tainted-candy scare was triggered by marijuana consumption
It appears it was marijuana consumption that led to allegations of tainted candy being distributed in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday, saying they’d interviewed the 37-year-old alleged victim earlier that day about the incident. The man told investigators that he’d had stomach flu the week before the reaction. He admitted that other members of his family had eaten the candy with no ill effects.
kmaland.com
Motorist booked in Shen drug bust
(Shenandoah) -- A Missouri woman faces drug charges following an overnight traffic stop in Shenandoah. Shenandoah Police say 43-year-old Jennifer Marie Ray of Columbia was arrested early Wednesday morning for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver--methamphetamine, a class B felony, possession of a controlled substance--3rd offense, a class D felony and two counts of possession of paraphernalia--both simple misdemeanors. The arrest took place shortly after midnight, when Shenandoah Police officers and the Shenandoah K-9 unit conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Maple Street for an equipment violation.
abc17news.com
Police: Shell casings found after people in two cars shoot at each other near Clark Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police closed part of a major artery in east Columbia on Wednesday after shots were fired. .223 shell casings and .380 casings were found in the area. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." Officers were at the scene directing traffic.
Alleged DWI Driver Arrested After Route B Crash in Pettis County
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2006 Ford, driven by 22-year-old Tylor G. Washington of Sedalia, was attempting to pass another vehicle on Route B, just north of Ragar Road (southwest of Sedalia) sometime after 6:30 p.m., and while traveling south in the northbound lanes, a northbound 2018 Acura, driven by 23-year-old Sofia S. Oleynic of Green Ridge, overtook and struck the Ford.
kjluradio.com
Bond is set for Ozark man involved in fatal head-on crash on Jefferson City's west end
Bond is set for a southwest Missouri man charged with a fatal alcohol-related car accident in Jefferson City. On Monday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set a $75,000 bond for Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark. He’d previously been held with no bond. Harris was arrested October 22 for causing...
kjluradio.com
Morgan County Sheriff's Office defends tainted-candy warning ... no new cases surface
The investigation into possible tainted candy handed out in Morgan County continues, but officials say it appears at this time that there are no more cases. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release on Wednesday, warning residents of candy that might have possibly been tampered with that was handed out at trunk or treats in Stover, Laurie, and Gravois Mills. One person was treated and released from a local hospital after attending those events.
