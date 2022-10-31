It appears it was marijuana consumption that led to allegations of tainted candy being distributed in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Thursday, saying they’d interviewed the 37-year-old alleged victim earlier that day about the incident. The man told investigators that he’d had stomach flu the week before the reaction. He admitted that other members of his family had eaten the candy with no ill effects.

MORGAN COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO