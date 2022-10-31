Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Mane Street.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Mane Street Studio invites you to their Holiday Open House Saturda…
WVNews
'Blue-collar' Grafton pushes Charleston Catholic to limit in 1-0 loss
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The margin between winning and losing is so small. The fourth-seeded Grafton Bearcats had that lesson reinforced painfully as a tremendous performance against the No. 1 Charleston Catholic Irish was decided by an own goal in the 60th minute, 1-0.
WVNews
Calvin Plum
INDEPENDENCE — Calvin Junior Plum, 71, of Independence passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. He was born on Dec. 28, 1950 in Newburg, son of the late Russell E. and Eulalah M. (Carter) Plum.
WVNews
Aurora/Eglon News
At the recent National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, two Preston County FFA members received their American Farmer Degree: Savannah Hauser, daughter of Joe Bill and Stephanie Hauser, Stemple Ridge, and John Harris of Reedsville. They were accompanied by their Preston High School adviser, Terry Hauser.
WVNews
WVU Cancer Institute celebrates Pink and Pearl Day
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Cancer Institute is joining organizations across the state to celebrate West Virginia’s inaugural Pink and Pearl Day today (Nov. 4). Pink and Pearl Day, the keystone date of a campaign bearing the same name, aims to usher the momentum of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, celebrated annually in October, into November, which is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.
WVNews
Cheat River Chapter DAR celebrates first year
KINGWOOD — The Preston County-based Cheat River Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently celebrated its first year of becoming a chapter. The chapter was started by Karen Snyder Kurilko and 13 organizing members, some of whom were already members of DAR, and some were new. Now the group has 23 members, with several prospective members working on their lineage paperwork to officially join.
WVNews
County commission sets meeting with expert to discuss EMS fee
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners plan to meet with a company that develops data that would be needed in order to implement a county EMS fee. Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone had a price from GST earlier on mapping structures in the county. The company already does GIS mapping for the county assessor’s office. Knowing the number and location of structures is important if an ordinance is passed, because counties bill per structure.
WVNews
Huggins expects a turnaround season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — As with any new season, Bob Huggins is enjoying the sweet smell of impending success as his 17th season coaching his alma mater begins Monday. But, at the same time, he's enjoying the aroma of what he expects to be a turnaround season for his team that opens the season at 7 p.m. on Monday (ESPN+) against Mount Saint Mary's.
WVNews
Grantsville woman arrested for assault
GRANTSVILLE – Maryland State Police arrested a woman following an assault Thursday, Nov. 3 in Garrett County. The suspect, Sheena Marie Shiflett, 38, of Grantsville, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and assault on a police officer. She is being held without bond at the Garrett County Detention Center.
WVNews
Community calendar
• WV Caring hospice will be hosting bingo at the Masontown Fire Hall on W.Va. 7. Doors open at 2 p.m. and Early Birds will start at p.m. Concessions will be available. Admission packets are $20 and available for purchase at the door. Door prizes will be given away. Money raised will benefit WV Caring Hospice, a nonprofit organization providing end-of-life care for patients with life limiting illnesses.
WVNews
Board of education opposes Amendments 2 and 4
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education has voted to oppose proposed constitutional Amendments 2 and 4 because they believe it would result in less local control of education. The votes were taken Tuesday night at a special board meeting. The vote to oppose Amendment 2 was unanimous....
WVNews
WVU picks up commitment from four-star receiver
West Virginia’s football program picked up a big commitment Friday when four-star receiver Traylon Ray verbaled to the Mountaineers. A 6-foot-3, 185-pounder from North Florida Christian School in Tallahassee, Florida, Ray had narrowed his list down to WVU, Florida and Florida State before picking West Virginia. He also had scholarship offers from Miami, USF, Mississippi State, UCF, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Boston College and Virginia Tech.
WVNews
Masontown firefighters, Swift Water Rescue Team work with Preston Youth Center to teach safety
REEDSVILLE — Masontown Volunteer firefighters and Masontown Swift Water Rescue Team volunteers are volunteering at the Preston Youth Center each week to teach children safety and things they could do to help others someday. The firefighters are at the center 3:30-6 p.m. each Wednesday. The Prston County Youth Center...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Josiah Harris 11/3/22
West Virginia forward Josiah Harris knew that playing for a Hall of Fame coach would be a "no-brainer" for him, and he has fully recovered from the broken kneecap he suffered in his last high school contest to prepare himself for his first year of college competition. Welcome to the...
WVNews
Terra Alta Library celebrates its 50th year
TERRA ALTA — The Terra Alta Public Library recently celebrated its 50th anniversary on Oct. 29. An open house was held, with a large number of guests on hand to acknowledge the event.
WVNews
FTR
GLADESVILLE — An Independence woman has been charged with possession of meth related to a traffic stop on April 21. According to a criminal complaint, deputies stopped Kaitlin Michelle Burton, 25, because the car she was driving had a loud exhaust. An officer saw a hypodermic needle lying on the back floorboard, and Burton said she had some marijuana, according to the complaint.
Comments / 0