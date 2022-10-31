ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Lindsay Lohan 'Really Excited' About Her Return To Acting

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQl63_0it8Pfxb00
Photo: Getty Images

After taking a step back out of the public eye over the last few years, Lindsay Lohan is ready for the Lohan-aissance!

The Mean Girls star appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine's The Work Issue where she opened up about her return to acting, saying she's "excited to kind of come back" after her time away and that she feels "really good," per Entertainment Tonight . The 36-year-old actress is preparing for the release of her new Netflix holiday romantic comedy Falling For Christmas .

In the cover story, Lohan said one aspect of her comeback she's looking forward to is showing off her physical comedy, something she's "missed" doing. She is also having a good time with the press that comes after filming.

"I'm really excited. It's fun to be back in New York and doing shoots," she said. "And I love this part of the part of the process. After you've filmed, this is the fun part. So I feel really great and just really excited and happy."

Lohan also gave a sneak peek into her life as a married woman, revealing pieces of her laidback life in Dubai with her new husband Bader Shammas , whom she married earlier this summer . While not working on projects, the Parent Trap star said she cooks a lot, goes to bed "really early," and surrounds herself with a loving support system.

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person. Just the best," she said. "And my family. And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."

Lohan also got real about her time growing up in the entertainment industry and how she felt she had no control over how the public viewed her, something she's jealous of for stars coming up in the industry today thanks to the rise of social media.

"When I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then the people ran with it," she said. "So I think it's really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that. I'm a little jealous because I didn't have that. But I think it moves really fast and I just try to keep up as best I can."

Comments / 0

Related
iHeartRadio

Quality Control & Drake Break Their Silence About Takeoff's Death

After taking some time to mourn his loss, Takeoff's label has released a statement following the Migos rapper's death. On Tuesday night, November 1, Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas and Kevin "Coach K" Lee issued a touching statement about their artist. In their brief message, the label, which has been the home of Takeoff's music since Migos signed with the imprint in 2013, mourned his loss and sympathized with his family, friends and fans. They mentioned how devastated they were about losing the rapper to a "stray bullet." P also emphasized that Takeoff didn't deserve to die at such a young age.
iHeartRadio

Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Split 'The Best Thing That Ever Happened'

Selena Gomez is reflecting on her past relationship with Justin Bieber, calling their split in 2018 the "best thing that ever happened" to her. In her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, the Rare Beauty founder spoke about the end of her very public relationship with the "Peaches" singer, which inspired her to reach out to songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter to explore what she was feeling in song, per Entertainment Tonight. They ultimately penned her hit "Lose You to Love Me" in about 45 minutes, which Gomez said is "the fast song I've ever written."
iHeartRadio

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Discourse About Drake's Shady Lyrics

Megan Thee Stallion is not happy about people tying her to Drake and 21 Savage's new song off Her Loss. On Friday, November 4, Meg took to social media to respond to being mentioned in Drake's verse on "Circo Loco." In the song, Drake raps, "This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling." Drake doesn't actually namedrop her full alias and he could be referring to the butt injection craze. Nonetheless, fans are convinced Drizzy claimed Meg lied about being shot by Tory Lanez. In a series of tweets, the Traumazine rapper addressed the discourse.
iHeartRadio

Camila Cabello Puts A Special Twist On 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'

Camila Cabello has shared her cover of "I'll Be Home For Christmas" and fans are loving her Latin twist on the American holiday classic. The song was officially released in anticipation of the holiday season on Friday, November 4th. According to Broadway World, Camila first debuted the cover on "Michael...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

184K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy