Lindsay Lohan 'Really Excited' About Her Return To Acting

Photo: Getty Images

After taking a step back out of the public eye over the last few years, Lindsay Lohan is ready for the Lohan-aissance!

The Mean Girls star appeared on the cover of Cosmopolitan magazine's The Work Issue where she opened up about her return to acting, saying she's "excited to kind of come back" after her time away and that she feels "really good," per Entertainment Tonight . The 36-year-old actress is preparing for the release of her new Netflix holiday romantic comedy Falling For Christmas .

In the cover story, Lohan said one aspect of her comeback she's looking forward to is showing off her physical comedy, something she's "missed" doing. She is also having a good time with the press that comes after filming.

"I'm really excited. It's fun to be back in New York and doing shoots," she said. "And I love this part of the part of the process. After you've filmed, this is the fun part. So I feel really great and just really excited and happy."

Lohan also gave a sneak peek into her life as a married woman, revealing pieces of her laidback life in Dubai with her new husband Bader Shammas , whom she married earlier this summer . While not working on projects, the Parent Trap star said she cooks a lot, goes to bed "really early," and surrounds herself with a loving support system.

"I have an amazing husband, who's a very calm person. Just the best," she said. "And my family. And I feel like I have a small group of good friends who are just really good people. That's the only support that I really need: friends, family, and loved ones."

Lohan also got real about her time growing up in the entertainment industry and how she felt she had no control over how the public viewed her, something she's jealous of for stars coming up in the industry today thanks to the rise of social media.

"When I first started out in the business, none of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then the people ran with it," she said. "So I think it's really good that in this day and age, people can say who they are and who they want to be. And I admire and appreciate that. I'm a little jealous because I didn't have that. But I think it moves really fast and I just try to keep up as best I can."