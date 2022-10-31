Read full article on original website
WKRC
Massachusetts bans disposal of clothing, shoes and bedding
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — They say one person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and in Massachusetts, it’s now the law to keep certain items out of the trash and instead, donate, recycle or repurpose them. Pamela Sherman is a coordinator at the First Unitarian Church...
WKRC
See what happens when trick-or-treaters in Indiana discover empty candy bowl
LOWELL, Ind. (WLS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Camden and Macie Chesner were trick-or-treating in Indiana when they happened upon an empty candy bucket at someone's home. Not wanting other children to miss out on the Halloween fun, the siblings generously offered up some of their own stash. "I once saw something on...
WKRC
Local woman celebrates her 107th birthday with 5 generations of her family
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local woman celebrates a remarkable milestone--she turned 107!. Madeline Bamberger Debord lives at Covenant Village in Green Township. Her granddaughter helped the staff arrange a surprise party for her on Thursday. Five generations of family were there and Madeline said she did not realize...
WKRC
McDonald's faces another coffee-related lawsuit, plaintiff asking for $13 million
DOTHAN, Ala. (WKRC) - Another coffee-related lawsuit has been brought against McDonald's, to the tune of $13 million. A woman in Alabama claims workers served her a caramel macchiato that contained "harmful chemicals" in December of 2020. Sherry Head says they also refused to call 911 after her mouth and...
WKRC
Parents arrested after children were rescued from locked room during fire
BURBANK, Calif. (WKRC) - Police have arrested two parents in California after their children were narrowly rescued from a fire. Emergency crews responded to an apartment fire Wednesday around 2 a.m. Neighbors reportedly told them there were children trapped inside. Officers say they were overcome by black smoke when they...
WKRC
Long lines for first no-excuse early voting in Kentucky
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) – No-excuse early voting in Kentucky started on Nov. 3, and polling locations saw long lines for the first day. The sunshine paired well with Kentucky voters patiently waiting in line to cast their votes. “It was super easy, you show them your driver’s license...
WKRC
Abortion ruling bringing voters out for midterm elections
Early voting numbers are pointing to a strong turnout on Tuesday’s midterm elections. Hamilton County’s Board of Elections said numbers are up 50% compared to this time during the last midterm election. The election is happening just three months after the Supreme Court’s historic reversal of Roe v....
WKRC
Woman shot and killed outside work after rejecting coworkers romantic advances
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WKRC) - A Minnesota woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of her workplace after she repeatedly rejected the romantic advances of a coworker. Nicole Hammond, 28, was found around 7 a.m. on Oct. 24 with a gunshot wound to the neck. First responders tried life-saving measures but she died at the scene, according to a statement by the St. Cloud Police.
WKRC
Man taken to the hospital after structure fire, temporarily closes street
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was taken to the hospital after a fire Friday afternoon. West Chester Fire says the fire happened on Forestview Drive and started in a garage. A man living in the house was taken to the hospital with a hand injury. Forestview Drive was...
WKRC
Driver of stolen vehicle crashes in Green Township after trying to speed away from police
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was arrested after allegedly speeding away from the police and crashing in Green Township Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. when officers spotted a stolen car on West Fork Road approaching Sheed Road and Harrison Avenue. They tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off.
WKRC
Fairfield Township Police release video of officer-involved shooting and man's name
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fairfield Township Police released body-worn camera and dashcam video of the shooting of a man who they said came at them with a knife on Nov. 2. Chief Robert Chabali also released his name. Police and a crisis care worker were called to the Camargo...
