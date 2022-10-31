ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WKRC) - A Minnesota woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of her workplace after she repeatedly rejected the romantic advances of a coworker. Nicole Hammond, 28, was found around 7 a.m. on Oct. 24 with a gunshot wound to the neck. First responders tried life-saving measures but she died at the scene, according to a statement by the St. Cloud Police.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO