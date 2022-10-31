Read full article on original website
Munich/Hong Kong, 2 November 2022 – Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has been named the winner of the Best Technology Award in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) Global Fast Track CBDC 2022 competition. Through this initiative, Hong Kong’s central bank honors innovative technology solutions for central bank digital currencies (CBDC).
