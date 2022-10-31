Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wanted Cairo man indicted for first degree murder, state attorney says
CARBONDALE, IL — A wanted man has been indicted by a grand jury on two charges of first-degree murder, Illinois State Attorney Joseph Cervantez said in a Friday morning release. According to the release, 20-year-old Daurice Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob Gary in the early...
Kait 8
One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man. According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot. He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also...
wpsdlocal6.com
Wickliffe man allegedly admits to assaulting girlfriend found injured on Carlisle County River Trail
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — A Wickliffe man is facing charges of 4th degree assault and 2nd degree wanton endangerment following a Wednesday incident near the Carlisle County River Bottoms. According to a release from the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, deputies were contacted regarding a missing woman on Nov. 2....
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dyer County (Dyer County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dyer County on Wednesday morning. The accident involved a Chevy Malibu and a School bus. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. on the intersection of HogWallow Rd and Jones Rd,.
Kait 8
Police investigating shooting search for SUV
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police need help finding a vehicle possibly used in a shooting. According to a news release from the Hayti Police Department, the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the area of Walnut, Grant, and Cedar Streets. Surveillance video captured a gray SUV...
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg man sentenced to 40 years for assaulting federal officer with a deadly weapon
A Dyersburg man will spend 40 years in federal prison for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon. U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Kevin Ritz says 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. was sentenced Friday in Jackson federal court to 480 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal prison system.
radionwtn.com
Dyersburg Man Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Violent Assault On Officer
Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr., 41, has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for. assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a. crime of violence. United States Attorney Kevin Ritz announced the sentence today. United...
thunderboltradio.com
Handgun, Hunting Bow Stolen from Union City Vehicle
Union City police were called to investigate the theft of items from a vehicle on Evergreen Street. Reports said officers spoke with Hunter Lindsey, who discovered the items missing when he arrived at work. Lindsey said the stolen items included a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun and a Hoyt Carbon...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft
PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after a traffic stop turned into a drug arrest on Sunday. Bo M. Browning, 38, of Paducah faces charges of no tail lamps, failure to notify D.O.T. of address change and operating on suspended or revoked license. Bill B. Bradley,...
WBBJ
Milan 21-year-old dies in wreck involving school bus in Dyer County
DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms one person died in a wreck involving a school bus in Dyer County. According to THP, the wreck occurred around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, near Hogwallow Road and Jones Road. A crash report states a school bus carrying...
KFVS12
2 overnight Sikeston shootings under investigation
A Paducah man is behind bars, accused of trying to set a house on fire. A new meat processing plant inspired by the pandemic's supply chain issues is set to open in the Heartland. Cape deputies investigating credit card theft. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau County police want...
kbsi23.com
2 injured in 2 shootings in Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people are injured after two shootings in the 100 block of Ruth Street in Sikeston early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 100 block of Ruth in Sikeston for reports of gunfire around midnight on Nov. 2. While...
Gun found in baby crib during operation in Tennessee
A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon.
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/02/22 – 11/03/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/02/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/03/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Dyersburg man to serve 40 years in prison for shooting 2 federal officers
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting two members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states 41-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook pled guilty to assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon during and relation to a crime of violence.
227 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men are in custody after a traffic stop on I-40 in Brownsville led to a major drug bust Tuesday, October 25. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said agents with their criminal interdiction unit conducted the stop for a traffic violation. After further investigation, an agent deployed his canine who […]
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police report another successful Drug Take-Back-Day
A total of 90 pounds of pills were turned in to the Paducah Police Department during national Drug Take-Back Day. This year’s take-back day in Paducah was cosponsored by the PPD, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department. The Drug Take-Back event gives the...
radionwtn.com
Newest Martin Police Officer Sworn In
Martin, Tenn.–Martin Police Department welcomes their newest officer: Ptl. Virakwonn Kong was sworn in by Mayor Randy Brundige Monday on his first day at work. He was honorably discharged from the Army as an E-5 and moved to Martin, TN with his wife Katerina and their two children. Police Chief Don Teal said, “We are proud to have you on our team and we all thank you for your service to our country!!!”
