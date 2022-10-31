Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's concert nearly ruins wedding
WALPOLE, Massachusetts - A bride-to-be in Massachusetts says a pair of Taylor Swift concerts nearly derailed her wedding. Her hotel canceled her reservation but is now making things right. Christina Leonard is getting married in May. She says her reservation for 10 rooms at a Hilton hotel in Walpole was...
Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States
LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was built in 2003.
What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
Panic buttons, automatic locks, and more proposed safety rules after Uvalde shooting
The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday a plethora of proposals that would, among other changes, require public schools to install silent panic alarms and automatic locks on exterior doors. Other proposals include inspecting doors on a weekly basis to make sure they lock and can be opened from the outside...
Republican confidence grows as they eye a South Texas congressional sweep
BROWNSVILLE — Texas Republicans are brimming with optimism ahead of Election Day over their ability to deliver historic wins in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas by flipping three key congressional races. And South Texas Democrats are on a war footing. “They’re trying to buy elections in South Texas...
