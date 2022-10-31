LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was built in 2003.

