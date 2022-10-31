ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
e-cryptonews.com

Research Reveals 18 Listed Companies with a Combined Market Cap of 826 bln

New analysis (1) by Nickel Digital Asset Management (Nickel), Europe’s leading regulated and award-winning digital assets hedge fund manager founded by senior traders and investment professionals formerly from major financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, reveals that 18 listed companies with a market cap of over $826 billion have around $3.1 billion invested in digital assets. They originally spent $5.9 billion buying these assets.
e-cryptonews.com

Five Things You Need to Know Before Investing in Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is shaking up the world of traditional investment. This decentralized form of finance rests on the blockchain instead of on traditional financial gatekeepers such as stockbrokers and banks, creating an investment opportunity that is more volatile but also potentially more lucrative. Many regular people and casual investors are looking...
Fortune

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’

Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
DELAWARE STATE
e-cryptonews.com

G+D Wins Global Fast Track Competition for Digital Central Bank Currencies

Munich/Hong Kong, 2 November 2022 – Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has been named the winner of the Best Technology Award in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) Global Fast Track CBDC 2022 competition. Through this initiative, Hong Kong’s central bank honors innovative technology solutions for central bank digital currencies (CBDC).
e-cryptonews.com

19 Year Old Italian Daniele Servadei Started A Tech Company- And It’s Doing Great!

Sellix was launched out of BETA back in May 2020, the company launched with a mission — a mission to build the future of digital eCommerce — and roughly two years later, they have been able to construct a powerful platform that allows anyone, anywhere to spin up their own digital business without a single line of code.
e-cryptonews.com

Soft Fork Versus Hard Fork

Over the years, forks have become a powerful tool mostly used in blockchain development. They assist in solving different challenges suggested by blockchain users. All systems need an upgrade or change at some point in their development or operations. There is a need to often introduce an extra feature or correct a minor defect in the setup. Many computer software developers fix bugs and normally roll out updated versions of their wares.

Comments / 0

Community Policy