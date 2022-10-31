Read full article on original website
Research Reveals 18 Listed Companies with a Combined Market Cap of 826 bln
New analysis (1) by Nickel Digital Asset Management (Nickel), Europe’s leading regulated and award-winning digital assets hedge fund manager founded by senior traders and investment professionals formerly from major financial institutions including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, reveals that 18 listed companies with a market cap of over $826 billion have around $3.1 billion invested in digital assets. They originally spent $5.9 billion buying these assets.
Five Things You Need to Know Before Investing in Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency is shaking up the world of traditional investment. This decentralized form of finance rests on the blockchain instead of on traditional financial gatekeepers such as stockbrokers and banks, creating an investment opportunity that is more volatile but also potentially more lucrative. Many regular people and casual investors are looking...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
I’m a coin collector – your Lincoln penny could be worth $3,525, the exact ‘small date’ to look for
THIS regular-looking penny could be worth thousands of dollars, as long as you have a few minor details. An expert and coin collector, who goes by the name the_coin_guy to his TikTok family, originally found this penny on the Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS). This content is common for him...
G+D Wins Global Fast Track Competition for Digital Central Bank Currencies
Munich/Hong Kong, 2 November 2022 – Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) has been named the winner of the Best Technology Award in the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s (HKMA) Global Fast Track CBDC 2022 competition. Through this initiative, Hong Kong’s central bank honors innovative technology solutions for central bank digital currencies (CBDC).
19 Year Old Italian Daniele Servadei Started A Tech Company- And It’s Doing Great!
Sellix was launched out of BETA back in May 2020, the company launched with a mission — a mission to build the future of digital eCommerce — and roughly two years later, they have been able to construct a powerful platform that allows anyone, anywhere to spin up their own digital business without a single line of code.
Soft Fork Versus Hard Fork
Over the years, forks have become a powerful tool mostly used in blockchain development. They assist in solving different challenges suggested by blockchain users. All systems need an upgrade or change at some point in their development or operations. There is a need to often introduce an extra feature or correct a minor defect in the setup. Many computer software developers fix bugs and normally roll out updated versions of their wares.
Russia, China block plans for Antarctic marine protections
Russia and China have again blocked plans supported by the European Union, the United States and 23 other nations to protect three vast stretches of ocean around Antarctica from most fishing
