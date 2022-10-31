Michigan football's Gemon Green pressing charges against MSU players involved in tunnel altercation
Michigan defensive back Gemon Green was one of the two Michigan football players that were caught in the midst of a tunnel altercation with members of the Michigan State football program.
In a video that surfaced Sunday morning, it appeared that Green had been hit by an MSU player with his helmet.
According to a report from ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, Green’s father has stated that the family will be pressing charges and taking legal action against those involved in the incident.
