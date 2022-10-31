ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan football's Gemon Green pressing charges against MSU players involved in tunnel altercation

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Michigan defensive back Gemon Green was one of the two Michigan football players that were caught in the midst of a tunnel altercation with members of the Michigan State football program.

In a video that surfaced Sunday morning, it appeared that Green had been hit by an MSU player with his helmet.

According to a report from ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, Green’s father has stated that the family will be pressing charges and taking legal action against those involved in the incident.

