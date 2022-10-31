ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…

Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
coinjournal.net

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price prediction for November

Shiba Inu price has done well in the past few days. The SHIB coin rose to a high of $0.000015, which was the highest level since August 17. This price was about 65% above the lowest level this year. On Tuesday, the coin was trading at $0.000013. SHIB outlook for...
Benzinga

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
u.today

Dogecoin Can Hit $0.2, According to Elliot's Waves: Crypto Market Review, November 1

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Issues Fresh Bitcoin and Ethereum Alert

The crypto analyst who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is warning of new price lows for digital assets this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 573,000 Twitter followers that several market conditions point to price collapses in November for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other altcoins.
cryptogazette.com

Popular Crypto Analyst Reveals Alert for Shiba Inu

There’s a new alert out for Shuba Inu. Check out the latest reports about the digital asset below. It’s been just revealed that there is a crypto strategist known for his timely altcoin calls says traders looking to suddenly flip bullish on meme token Shiba Inu (SHIB) at current levels should exercise caution.
u.today

Goldman Sachs Classifies XRP, Shiba Inu and Other Cryptocurrencies

Banking behemoth Goldman Sachs is set to unveil a cryptocurrency classification system for hundreds of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL) and hundreds of other tokens, CNBC reports. The new service, which is called Datonomy, has been developed in partnership with cryptocurrency intelligence firm Coin...
e-cryptonews.com

Can Your Financial Advisor Teach You Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency has brought about some major changes in how financial transactions are carried out. It allows people to send and receive digital currencies from wherever they are without any hassle. Another way cryptocurrency has been a blessing is that anyone can make money by simply investing in it. Due to...
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Will Not Reach $100K: Allianz’s El-Erian Says

While El-Erian is optimistic that bitcoin will survive the crypto winter, he believes its price will never hit $100,000. Mohamed El-Erian – Chief Economic Adviser at Allianz – thinks bitcoin will never emerge as a global reserve currency, and its price will not surpass the $100K milestone. Still,...
e-cryptonews.com

Five Things You Need to Know Before Investing in Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency is shaking up the world of traditional investment. This decentralized form of finance rests on the blockchain instead of on traditional financial gatekeepers such as stockbrokers and banks, creating an investment opportunity that is more volatile but also potentially more lucrative. Many regular people and casual investors are looking...

