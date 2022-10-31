Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
Polish American Foundation of Connecticut to Celebrate 25 YearsConnecticut by the NumbersNew Britain, CT
The Witch's Dungeon, it's where the monsters go to hang out!Reviews on the Edge by Chris NersingerPlainville, CT
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Related
sheltonherald.com
M&T Bank awards grants in competition for Bridgeport area minority-owned businesses
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A Bridgeport-based company on Wednesday evening won a $6,000 grant from M&T Bank after pitching a pet carrier that can substitute as a car seat. Brandon Ross, the 40-year-old chief executive officer of Pawsome Pet Products, was awarded the...
sheltonherald.com
West Hartford earns new climate leader distinction from Sustainable CT
WEST HARTFORD — Sustainable CT has named the town as one of its five first climate leaders. West Hartford, which had previously achieved silver status certification from the group for its sustainability achievements, was given the new distinction along with Fairfield, Glastonbury, New Britain and Stratford. "It’s always nice...
sheltonherald.com
Developer sues Stratford over rejected 129-unit apartment complex
STRATFORD — The developer behind a controversial 129-unit apartment building proposed for Hawley Lane has filed a lawsuit against the Stratford Inland Wetlands Commission over the board’s rejection of the project. Mountain Development Corporation, a New Jersey-based development company responsible for the Merritt 8 Corporate Park, is asking...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent
Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
sheltonherald.com
Annual scout troop ornament commemorates Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Election Day ushers in another longtime Shelton tradition — the Troop 28 ornament sale. The ornament sale has been an Election Day tradition for three decades, and this year’s pewter creation pays tribute to the Derby-Shelton Bridge, which is now undergoing major renovations. Troop 28...
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
sheltonherald.com
Ganim urged to delay Bridgeport police chief search until racism probe ends
BRIDGEPORT — Concerned city leaders this week weighed in on what Mayor Joe Ganim should do about choosing a new permanent police chief when two of the three finalists for the job are involved in an ongoing probe of alleged racism and discrimination within the force. City Council President...
sheltonherald.com
Hartford Current (Opinion): Do we really need the Early Voting ballot initiative?
With Election Day fast approaching, this is a good time to highlight that in addition to a general election, all voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed Constitutional amendment that would allow for Early Voting in Connecticut. Our basic voting laws are embedded in our state Constitution....
sheltonherald.com
Woog's World: How Westport's Longshore Park came to be and its brush with Gatsby
Central Park is a magical place. For nearly 150 years, New Yorkers and visitors have thronged to the 843-acre oasis in the heart of the city. They walk, jog, bicycle, throw frisbees and footballs, play soccer, ice skate, picnic and bird watch. They’ve enjoyed concerts by Diana Ross and Simon & Garfunkel, and plays by Shakespeare. It’s a national landmark, and deservedly so.
This Massachusetts Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There is no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
sheltonherald.com
In the Suburbs: It will take more than one month a year to end domestic violence
Domestic Violence Prevention Month ended on Halloween with barely a ripple. And the families of those killed in connection with domestic violence have probably returned to their private grief with few answers about how this deadly domestic violence could have been prevented. The Center for Family Justice, which serves Bridgeport,...
Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police
Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
sheltonherald.com
Hebert defends campaign mailer that Berger-Girvalo says has 'number of misrepresentations'
RIDGEFIELD — Democratic incumbent Aimee Berger-Girvalo is debunking what she says are false claims in a campaign mailer circulated by her opponent, who defended the mailer on Thursday. Her campaign team said the mailer received by Ridgefield residents on Monday featured a "number of misrepresentations" of her voting record...
Waterbury police looking to identify 3 people in connection to park vandalism
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are looking to identify three people in connection to vandalism at a local park. Police said on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., a vandalism took place at Library Park on Grand Street. According to police, trash cans were tipped over throughout the park, benches were broken and the wood was […]
Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
Manchester store owner, dad get jail for food-stamp fraud; both live in South Windsor
A Manchester convenience store owner was sentenced Thursday just over a year in federal prison for conspiring to defraud the federal food-stamp program of some $211,000 over three years by accepting food stamps in exchange for cash and goods not eligible for the program, authorities announced. DEFENDANTS: Javed Saeed, 53,...
2 suspects attempt to rob business owner, lead him on chase: South Windsor PD
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Two unidentified suspects attempted to steal a catalytic converter in South Windsor on Wednesday before leading the victim on a car chase. At approximately 10 p.m., a business owner on Chapel Road said he observed a suspicious car parked in his parking lot, with two unidentified suspects underneath a truck. […]
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
Comments / 0