West Hartford, CT

West Hartford earns new climate leader distinction from Sustainable CT

WEST HARTFORD — Sustainable CT has named the town as one of its five first climate leaders. West Hartford, which had previously achieved silver status certification from the group for its sustainability achievements, was given the new distinction along with Fairfield, Glastonbury, New Britain and Stratford. "It’s always nice...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Developer sues Stratford over rejected 129-unit apartment complex

STRATFORD — The developer behind a controversial 129-unit apartment building proposed for Hawley Lane has filed a lawsuit against the Stratford Inland Wetlands Commission over the board’s rejection of the project. Mountain Development Corporation, a New Jersey-based development company responsible for the Merritt 8 Corporate Park, is asking...
STRATFORD, CT
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent

Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Annual scout troop ornament commemorates Derby-Shelton Bridge

SHELTON — Election Day ushers in another longtime Shelton tradition — the Troop 28 ornament sale. The ornament sale has been an Election Day tradition for three decades, and this year’s pewter creation pays tribute to the Derby-Shelton Bridge, which is now undergoing major renovations. Troop 28...
SHELTON, CT
Woog's World: How Westport's Longshore Park came to be and its brush with Gatsby

Central Park is a magical place. For nearly 150 years, New Yorkers and visitors have thronged to the 843-acre oasis in the heart of the city. They walk, jog, bicycle, throw frisbees and footballs, play soccer, ice skate, picnic and bird watch. They’ve enjoyed concerts by Diana Ross and Simon & Garfunkel, and plays by Shakespeare. It’s a national landmark, and deservedly so.
WESTPORT, CT
In the Suburbs: It will take more than one month a year to end domestic violence

Domestic Violence Prevention Month ended on Halloween with barely a ripple. And the families of those killed in connection with domestic violence have probably returned to their private grief with few answers about how this deadly domestic violence could have been prevented. The Center for Family Justice, which serves Bridgeport,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Armed, Dangerous Connecticut Man Could Be Hiding In Western Mass: Police

Authorities are searching Western Massachusetts for an armed and dangerous man wanted in connection with a Connecticut shooting. Darnell Barnes, age 22, allegedly shot someone multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night, Nov. 3, Massachusetts State Police said. Barnes is believed to have fled to Massachusetts and authorities launched a search for him just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
WATERBURY, CT
Thieves stealing New Haven car captured on owner’s dashcam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a car stolen on State Street that was later found crashed and ditched in the middle of the Merritt Parkway in North Haven early Wednesday morning. What the two suspects didn’t realize was that the theft and their faces were captured on the owner’s dashcam. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Investigation underway on Bridgeport Avenue in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford police responded to a home where they believe a person might be wielding a gun on Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, Milford police received a call from a person inside a home on Bridgeport Avenue who said they had fired a shotgun at a locked door in the house. Officers […]
MILFORD, CT

