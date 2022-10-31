ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Molody
4d ago

the trumps just keep getting farther and farther into crime and violence on anyone they dislike. they all are not capable of treating anyone with respect. why aren't they ALL in jail. nobody should be allowed to get away with this.

Mabeleen Goods
3d ago

OMG PLEASE, I'm not Surprised by his response to the Situation, because just like his father, he Also Thinks that he IS ABOVE THE LAW, and he Can Say whatever he wants, Remember KARMA? She is Certainly At his BACK DOOR,

John Weldon
3d ago

He really cannot help what he is, look who passed on some DNA to him. And then while I was conversing with a couple of friends, Mike who is gay, plus very much into psychology, (as I) hit on it together. This guy is repressing his inner feelings, he cannot come out because Daddy would disown him. I guess we should feel sorry for this poor twisted soul. Naa, don't think so.

