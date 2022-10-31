ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massive South Florida Expansion by Carrot Express Includes Eight Locations

By Neil Cooney
 4 days ago
What Now reported back in April that a large expansion was under way for local health food brand Carrot Express , with an expected rollout of six new locations in South Florida. Following the recent submission of a plan review for another location on Sunset Drive and a conversation with managing owner Abraham Chehebar on Monday, we can confirm the total number of upcoming South Florida locations is eight.

That’s eight (8) locations, all opening in the next few months.

“We’re very excited about the expansion in South Florida,” Chehebar told What now in a Monday morning phone call. “The market has really accepted our brand for the past fifteen years, and it’s becoming more and more known.”

Carrot Express offers a sizable menu of healthy offerings that don’t skimp on flavor. That includes an All-Day Breakfast menu, with choices like the Smoked Salmon Bagel, the Quinoa Breakfast Bowl, and Josh’s Overnight Oats; plus salads, wraps like the Beyond Meat Wrap and the Mahi-Mahi Wrap, and a range of healthy burger choices. Also on offer are acai bowls, stuffed sweet potatoes, Platters like Sesame Crusted Ahi-Tuna, and more.

“We’ve been growing,” Chehebar said. “And not just when we open new locations, but also by being top-of-mind when people talk about health food in South Florida.”

Wondering if Carrot Express is coming to your area? Here’s a list of the eight upcoming locations:

  • Coconut Grove: address TBA
  • Hollywood: 1818 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33020
  • Las Olas: 515 E Las Olas Blvd. #100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
  • Pinecrest: 12311 S Dixie Highway, Pinecrest, FL 33156
  • Plantation Walk: 333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL 33324
  • River Landing: 1400 NW N River Dr, Miami, FL 33125
  • South Miami – Sunset: 5850 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143
  • The Shops at Pembroke Gardens: 14538 SW 5th St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027


MIAMI, FL
