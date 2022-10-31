Read full article on original website
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
The Oldest American Castle Is in Surry, VirginiaDianaSurry County, VA
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Gloucester deputies: Body found on Providence Road was missing teen from Fairfax
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office said deputies identified a body found on Providence Road as a missing 18-year-old from Fairfax County, Virginia. The case goes back to Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. when someone reported finding a man's body in the 3600 block of Providence Road. That's not far from Providence Baptist Church and Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery.
5 displaced after mobile home fire on Baldwin Place in Newport News
Crews responded to a residential fire in Newport News early Friday morning.
Petersburg Schools call student absences an ‘emergency situation’
Petersburg School leaders started a campaign to reach truant students and their families after a surge in absences.
Virginia Beach 5/31 Memorial Committee moves closer to creating permanent memorial
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 5/31 Memorial Committee is one step closer to creating a permanent memorial for the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting. In 2019, a city employee shot and killed 12 people at Building 2 in the city's Municipal Center. On Thursday night, the committee...
Practicing ‘Kingston Kindness’: Community mourns passing of VB middle school student
15-year-old Kingston Silvis lived most of his life with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It is a disorder of progressive muscular weakness typically found in boys. He was born with it, but it began impacting him when he was five.
Newport News student suspended for turning in boxcutter welcomed back to class
After our story aired, the school system cleared Brianna Dobbins’ record, solving the problem that could have affected her future.
'The beginning of a wave' | Norfolk Police Department will soon welcome new officers to the force
NORFOLK, Va. — Eighteen recruits are ready to proudly wear the Norfolk Police Department badge. For Benjamin Thorpe, it means carrying on the family legacy. “My granddad retired from here," he said. "He did 40 years here. So growing up, I guess in the Norfolk Police Department’s family.”
Parents outraged over charges against Newport News assistant principal
A Newport News educator is facing charges of sex crimes against children. Court documents show Jason Taylor faces 13 felony charges for incidents that happened from 2015 to 2017.
Hampton Police respond to burglary at Beauty & Fashion store
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Beauty and Fashion store in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road on Nov. 3. The Hampton Police Division responded to the scene at 6:04 p.m. The suspect entered Beauty & Fashion, wielded a gun, and took clothing “by force”.
Man hurt in drive-by shooting near Andrews Boulevard in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — A man walked into a Hampton hospital after he was shot Friday evening. According to the Hampton Police Division, the 34-year-old man walked into the hospital at around 6:30 p.m. Police said he is expected to survive. HPD said the man was driving near Andrews Boulevard...
Hampton courts reopen after bomb threat
A bomb threat has forced all three courthouses in Hampton to close Wednesday morning.
State agency opens investigation into Hampton Fire Department following Marcella Rd. fire
In a release sent out Thursday, the fire department claimed they were operating fully within the procedural and staffing guidelines laid out by the National Fire Protection Association.
Hampton Police and Hampton Fire investigate Hampton Circuit Court bomb threat
Hampton Police and Hampton Fire investigate bomb threat at Hampton Circuit Court. The threat was received on the morning of November 2
State investigates Hampton Fire Department after 8 firefighters injured in blaze
The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry opened an investigation into the Hampton Fire Department after 8 firefighters injured in blaze
Student wanted in shooting caught with gun at Highland Springs H.S., police say
A gun was recovered from a Highland Springs student who was taken into custody at school on Thursday for a shooting incident that happened last month.
18-year-old found dead in Gloucester killed somewhere else, investigators say
Investigators believe an 18-year-old found dead in Gloucester on Monday was killed somewhere else.
Police find Norfolk woman who had been reported missing
NORFOLK, Va. — 3:10 p.m. UPDATE: Shortly after sharing that she was missing, police said they'd found Latoya Clinkscales. She was in Portsmouth, and is safe. 2:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: The Norfolk Police Department said officers are looking for a 43-year-old woman Friday afternoon. Latoya Clinkscales was last seen...
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Officers were called out to the 600 block of Michigan Drive in reference to weapon law violations multiple times in the month of October, according to a news release issued Nov. 3.
Meet the candidates running for Virginia Beach School Board Districts 8, 9 and 10
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With less than a week away from Election Day!. In Virginia Beach, there are five seats and 11 candidates, including four incumbents, running for the city's School Board. Here's a look at the candidates in Districts 8, 9 and 10. District 8. District 8 in...
Elementary school in Currituck on soft lockdown after 'suspect in custody' got away from sheriff's office
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary school in Currituck County is on "soft lockdown" Tuesday afternoon because of a suspect at large. The soft lockdown at Central Elementary School means that students and teachers can move around inside the building, but they can't go outside it. A post from...
