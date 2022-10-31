Read full article on original website
Related
KHP IDs Kansas woman who died in pedestrian accident
JOHNSON COUNTY— A Kansas woman died in a pedestrian accident just before 2a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Camaro driven by Troy Moore, 54, Olathe, was southbound in lane #5 of Interstate 35 just south of College Boulevard in Lenexa. The driver intended to exit at 119th Street.
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
Manhattan woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Anderson and Dennison Avenue in Manhattan. A 2008 Ford F-150 driven by Ashley Teneyck, 29, of Manhattan had been waiting at a traffic light to head south on Denison Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Junction City man hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Infiniti G driven by Thedore Thomas, 66, Junction City, was eastbound on Kansas 18 approximately a mile west of Seth Child Road. The driver lost control of...
Sheriff working to ID suspect in alleged Kansas theft case
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft and asking the public for help to identify a possible suspect. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a subject and truck, according to a social media report. Investigators would like to speak with this individual regarding...
Sheriff: Man flew from North Carolina to meet underage Kan. girl
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. On Monday, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office was alerted to possible exploitation of a child, according to a media release. Deputies responded to investigate at a residence in the 400 Block of East Flint Hills Drive, Lake...
15-year-old arrested after alleged violent attack at high school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a student at Manhattan High School. Just after 8a.m. Thursday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 17-year-old...
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
Counterfeit cash reported in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
Man wanted in Nevada captured in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted suspect on multiple charges after an arrest. Just before 11a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies near Mayetta, Kansas, captured a man wanted in Nevada for an alleged probation violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Nawid Faiqu, 36, of Sabetha, remains jailed on requested...
Kansas drug task force finds meth, firearms and stolen property
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 600 BLK SW Roosevelt Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
RCPD: 2 jailed for alleged Halloween home-invasion
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged home-invasion break-in in Manhattan. Just after 9:30p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault, battery, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass in the 2000 block of College Heights Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
RCPD: 14-year-old arrested after alleged threat at middle school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 officials are investigating an alleged criminal threat and have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for criminal threat at Eisenhower Middle School, 800 Walters Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officials...
Firefighters respond to false alarm at GCH
Junction City fire Department personnel responded to what turned out to be a false alarm at Geary Community Hospital Tuesday afternoon. There were not any injuries or damage. According to a check with the Fire Marshall the false alarm was caused by a faulty detector. The call on the false...
Brian R. Peete Selected as Next RCPD Director
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Brian R. Peete has been selected by the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency (Law Board) as the next Director of the Riley County Police Department. Peete will be the 6th Director since the RCPD was established in 1974. He currently serves as the Chief of Police...
Winter coat drive wraps up Nov. 18
House of Ruth and Community Partners will come together to celebrate as they do a count of all coats collected from a second annual 2022 winter coat drive for kids in Junction City. House of Ruth Director Linda Gibson said donors and individuals from the drop-off locations are invited to...
Kansas mom sentenced for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum possible sentence. Fluke-Ekren, 42, admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which roughly 100 women and girls...
SPONSORED: Film at 11 is hiring!
We are currently looking for a full time sales associate to join our team! Monday through Friday, No weekends! Medical insurance, paid time off, dental insurance, 401(k), on the job training. Film at 11 is a fun work environment, you will never be bored! Stop by today and fill out an application in person! Film at 11, 8338 East Hwy 24, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Operation Green Light is planned in Manhattan
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2022) Starting Sunday, November 6th, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The Operation Green Light display will last one week and is part of a national collaboration to support military veterans. The display is intended to raise awareness about the unique challenges veterans face as well as the importance of continued assistance for veterans at the community, state, and federal levels.
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0