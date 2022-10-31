Education Department Overhauls Federal Student Loan System, Aiming to Make It ‘Simpler, Fairer and More Accountable'

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Supreme Court Again Declines to Block Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan
Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an emergency application brought by the Pacific Legal Foundation to block federal student loan forgiveness. Barrett is responsible for such applications issued from cases in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. For now, student loan forgiveness remains on hold from a separate challenge brought...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Unemployment Rate for Black Men Fell in October, But So Did Labor Force Participation
The unemployment rate for Black men fell to 5.3% in October from 5.8% a month earlier, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. That was for the wrong reasons, however — labor force participation and the employment to population ratio fell. Black and Hispanic workers...
Comments / 0