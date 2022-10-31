ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tyrone Jacobs
4d ago

To the Washington family, y'all have our deepest condolences fir your loss. God Bless y'all and may the goodness of the Lord follow y'all everyday our your lives.

cleveland19.com

Brothers charged in connection to deadly shooting at Elyria apartment complex

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police arrested and charged two people, including a 15-year-old boy, was arrested on Friday in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man at an apartment complex last Thursday. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old Firestone high school student stabbed

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old student at Firestone Community Learning Center was stabbed Friday, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:12 p.m., they responded to the school after hearing reports of a student stabbed. Early information shows there was an altercation inside one of the boys’ restrooms, where...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

20-year-old man arrested in Stark County for shooting death of 28-year-old in 2021, US Marshals say

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals arrested a 20-year-old man in Canton on Thursday in connection to a 2021 shooting that killed a 28-year-old man. The shooting happened at the King’s Creek Apartments, located on West Common St. NE, on June 12, 2021, according to a department press release. Police found 28-year-old David Hughson IV shot to death when they arrived at the scene.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio 12-year-old identified in connection to ‘swatting’ incidents in OH, PA, TX, police say

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Ravenna said a 12-year-old boy in Northeast Ohio was identified on Friday in connection to swatting incidents in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Police began investigating after false threats were made against the Rootstown School District, Ravenna School District and Hudson School District, according to a department press release.
RAVENNA, OH
cleveland19.com

Jury: Officer must pay man’s family $4.4M in fatal shooting

EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — A white police officer who fatally shot a Black driver during a struggle inside a car must pay his family $4.4 million. An Ohio jury made the award Tuesday, finding that Euclid officer Matthew Rhodes acted recklessly when he climbed into 23-year-old Luke Stewart’s car and shot him as Stewart drove away in 2017.
EUCLID, OH
ideastream.org

Maple Heights officer who killed 22-year-old is back on duty

The Maple Heights police officer who killed 22-year-old Datwuan Catchings in May is back on active duty for the city, despite the ongoing investigation into the shooting and his status as a new hire who is still in the probationary period . The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron suspects empty storage unit, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking to the public to help identify the suspects of a breaking and entering that took place in September. Police said the suspects broke into a storage unit in the 800 block of East Tallmadge Avenue and stole the contents. Anyone with information...
AKRON, OH

