3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
9 Reasons for You To Get Outside and Take a Hike This MonthTMannCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3News' Isabel Lawrence serves as the 'Master of Shopping' at 8th Annual Akron Children's Hospital Toy Drive
AKRON, Ohio — WKYC Studios Anchor and Reporter Isabel Lawrence was the “Master of Shopping“ at the Akron Children’s Hospital Toy Drive on Thursday, November 3. Volunteer shoppers visited the Target in Fairlawn and filled their carts with gifts. The goal of the event? To make...
WKYC
3 Questions about seasonal fun in the Summit Metro Parks
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit Metro Parks takes care of 15,000 acres throughout 16 parks, three nature centers and more than 150 miles of trail. Founded in 1921, the parks are the second oldest park district in Ohio. Recently, the I Promise News Team sat down with Katelyn Freil,...
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Cleveland Comedy Festival, Hi & Dry Fall Fest, and Astoria's Sip 'n Shop
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
City of Cleveland listens to residents, resumes traditional leaf collection program in designated high-generation areas
Just two days after asking residents to bag their leaves, the City of Cleveland and Mayor Justin Bibb has announced that they will resume the traditional leaf collection program in the previously designated high-generation neighborhoods. The announcement comes after the City received feedback from frustrated residents, as well as from...
WKYC
First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City
OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
John's Safe Place opens new room at Clearview High School in Lorain: Here's what it means for students
LORAIN, Ohio — We have a great update to share with you on efforts to protect the mental health of students in school. We’ve told you about the John’s Safe Place nonprofit before as the organization has opened multiple "safe space" rooms at schools throughout Northeast Ohio.
WKYC
Holidays at Tower City Center in Cleveland to kick off Thursday, Nov. 17: See the list of events
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on July 14, 2022. As the holiday season approaches, Tower City Center in Cleveland is offering a wide variety of activities and events for the whole family. During "Holidays at Tower City," magical decorations, pop-up shops and live...
New in Town: Shopping for deals at Krazy Bins in Parma with Jason Mikell and Laura Caso
PARMA, Ohio — The shoppers line up early, and the deals are hard to beat. Krazy Bins, a local "bargain bin" discount chain with locations in Mentor, Akron and Parma draws a devoted customer base of shoppers who are out to score a deal. "I think my favorite customer...
Rescue Village in Geauga County waives adoption fees for this weekend
NOVELTY, Ohio — Geauga County's humane society, Rescue Village, has waived adoption fees for adult cats and adult dogs this weekend. The shelter is open until 4 p.m. Friday and from 12-4 p.m. Saturday, November 5 and Sunday, November 6, 2022. Pets adopted from the shelter have been spayed...
Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away
VERMILION, Ohio — The Vermilion Police Department K-9 United announced on Facebook the passing of retired K-9 Miro on Thursday. Miro was put down after a "sudden drastic decline in his health," according to Vermillion Police Department Detective Sergeant Scott Holmes. The retired K-9, who would have turned 12...
November Planet CLE challenge: Eat locally
CLEVELAND — Every month, as part of our year-long #PlanetCLE environmental initiative, we announce a different challenge. The calendar now flips to November and at 3News, we want to highlight the benefits of eating locally and how we can curate a better, healthier, more vibrant community as we marvel at the beauty that lies right here along the shores of Lake Erie.
'It's the love of people': How a Kent man has helped thousands celebrate their birthdays with special tokens
KENT, Ohio — His faith is his passion. Spreading kindness is his hobby. "All it is, to be honest, is just a little reminder someone is thinking about you on your birthday," Trevor Crews explains. The Kent native has mailed out around 25,000 birthday tokens, an idea that began...
Greater Cleveland Food Bank opens new distribution hub
CLEVELAND — The nearly 200,000-square-foot building is here to help. With inflation rising and holidays around the corner, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is seeing a growing need across Northeast Ohio. "I hope and pray that our community doesn't need 100 million emergency meals a day, Food Bank President...
Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program
CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
WKYC
Cleveland's West Side Market prepares to celebrate 110th birthday, while vendors wait for change
For the past 110 years, the West Side Market has been a staple in Cleveland. Vendors are hoping that the future will bring needed improvements to the landmark.
New Cleveland fashion company unveils eco-friendly line
CLEVELAND — Found Surface recently had a launch party in Cleveland to unveil some new fashions. The new line has four unisex styles, including pants, 2 tops and a jacket. For the company Founder and Creative Director, Aidan Meany, the launch party was a huge success. “I was always...
Cleveland announces changes to seasonal leaf program: Residents now required to bag leaves
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's administration has announced changes coming to the seasonal leaf pick-up program in Cleveland's 17 wards. After receiving backlash for canceling leaf pickups throughout the city, the City of Cleveland has announced that residents will still have their leaves collected, but they must bag them instead of raking them to the tree lawn.
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
Student stabbed at Firestone CLC in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old student was stabbed during an altercation in the boys' bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron on Friday afternoon. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to Firestone CLC at 1:12 p.m. to assist the School Resource Officer after receiving reports that a student was stabbed. Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside one of the boys' bathrooms and that a 15-year-old male student was stabbed during the incident.
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections announces several voting location changes ahead of Nov. 8 midterms
CLEVELAND — With the Nov. 8 midterms just four days away, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has announced several voting location changes for residents across seven cities. Officials say the changes affect more than 24,000 voters in Berea, Cleveland, North Olmsted, Solon, South Euclid, University Heights, and Warrensville...
WKYC
