Cleveland, OH

WKYC

3 Questions about seasonal fun in the Summit Metro Parks

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit Metro Parks takes care of 15,000 acres throughout 16 parks, three nature centers and more than 150 miles of trail. Founded in 1921, the parks are the second oldest park district in Ohio. Recently, the I Promise News Team sat down with Katelyn Freil,...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

City of Cleveland listens to residents, resumes traditional leaf collection program in designated high-generation areas

Just two days after asking residents to bag their leaves, the City of Cleveland and Mayor Justin Bibb has announced that they will resume the traditional leaf collection program in the previously designated high-generation neighborhoods. The announcement comes after the City received feedback from frustrated residents, as well as from...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

First Look: Jaja opens in Ohio City

OHIO CITY, Ohio — The latest hot spot to open in Ohio City comes to Cleveland from the owners of the Edda coffeehouse and café, the Pioneer upscale sports bar, and the Truss rooftop event venue. A shared-plate steakhouse by the name of Jaja does not disappoint, with...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Retired Vermilion Police Department K-9 passes away

VERMILION, Ohio — The Vermilion Police Department K-9 United announced on Facebook the passing of retired K-9 Miro on Thursday. Miro was put down after a "sudden drastic decline in his health," according to Vermillion Police Department Detective Sergeant Scott Holmes. The retired K-9, who would have turned 12...
VERMILION, OH
WKYC

November Planet CLE challenge: Eat locally

CLEVELAND — Every month, as part of our year-long #PlanetCLE environmental initiative, we announce a different challenge. The calendar now flips to November and at 3News, we want to highlight the benefits of eating locally and how we can curate a better, healthier, more vibrant community as we marvel at the beauty that lies right here along the shores of Lake Erie.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Greater Cleveland Food Bank opens new distribution hub

CLEVELAND — The nearly 200,000-square-foot building is here to help. With inflation rising and holidays around the corner, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is seeing a growing need across Northeast Ohio. "I hope and pray that our community doesn't need 100 million emergency meals a day, Food Bank President...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Clinic seeking volunteers for 'Caring Canines' program

CLEVELAND — Just in time for Wellness Wednesday, Betsy Kling and Christi Paul were joined on 'What's New' by special guests from Cleveland Clinic to talk about their 'Caring Canines' program. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New Cleveland fashion company unveils eco-friendly line

CLEVELAND — Found Surface recently had a launch party in Cleveland to unveil some new fashions. The new line has four unisex styles, including pants, 2 tops and a jacket. For the company Founder and Creative Director, Aidan Meany, the launch party was a huge success. “I was always...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb holds town hall event on future of downtown lakefront

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb discussed his vision for plans along Cleveland’s lakefront at a town hall meeting on Thursday evening. The plans discussed included ways to bridge the divide between the North Coast and City Hall. The city has long looked at what to do with its waterfront area for years, perhaps as far back as 1849, when the railroad lines were first built.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Student stabbed at Firestone CLC in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A 16-year-old student was stabbed during an altercation in the boys' bathroom at Firestone CLC in Akron on Friday afternoon. According to Akron Police, multiple officers responded to Firestone CLC at 1:12 p.m. to assist the School Resource Officer after receiving reports that a student was stabbed. Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside one of the boys' bathrooms and that a 15-year-old male student was stabbed during the incident.
AKRON, OH
