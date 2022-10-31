Town of Unicoi hosting night of Halloween fun
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Candy and Cocoa is being hosted by the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department this Halloween.
It’s happening Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-10 p.m. at the Fire Hall located at 3709 Unicoi Drive.
It’s a free event featuring candy, hot cocoa and family fire safety tips, rain or shine.
Officials with the town sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the event.
