Unicoi, TN

Town of Unicoi hosting night of Halloween fun

By Kelly Grosfield
 4 days ago

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Candy and Cocoa is being hosted by the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department this Halloween.

It’s happening Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-10 p.m. at the Fire Hall located at 3709 Unicoi Drive.

It’s a free event featuring candy, hot cocoa and family fire safety tips, rain or shine.

Officials with the town sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to talk about the event.

WJHL

