Ayden, NC

Gee Mail
4d ago

gun laws don't keep criminals from breaking the law, BUT they do get the criminals off the street. fyi, i am a gun owner, hunter, and logical

roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Arrest warrants drawn for Gaston men wanted in shooting

JACKSON – Two men from Gaston are wanted on several charges related to a shooting that occurred Oct. 13 in that Northampton County town. Earlier this week, Sgt. W. Killian of the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for the arrest of Monte Arrington, age 35, and 34-year-old Devonte Arrington.
GASTON, NC
WITN

Three charged after New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been charged in a shooting, while New Bern police arrested two others on drug charges that came as a result of his arrest. Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Watson Avenue. An officer on patrol...
NEW BERN, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Winton man arrested for Rich Square crime

JACKSON – An arrest has been made for a disturbance at a residence in Rich Square on Oct. 22. On Oct. 29, Justice Moses, age 26, of Winton was served with arrest warrants by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office, who turned him over to the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office.
WINTON, NC
WNCT

Craven County woman charged with felony abuse of disabled person

DOVER, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Dover woman with five counts of assault on a disabled adult. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau was notified on Oct. 21 of a physical abuse case involving a severely autistic adult at an alternative family living facility operated […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Convicted Jacksonville meth trafficker sentenced

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Jacksonville man who pled guilty to federal drug charges in August was sentenced on Wednesday. Lee Graham, 31, was sentenced to 180 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking more than 229 grams of crystal methamphetamine and using a firearm in connection with such drug trafficking.  On […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

New Bern man facing drug charges after traffic stop

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man has been arrested and is facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday. Connor Grey Heath, 29, of Pier Point in New Bern, was stopped by Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies on U.S. Hwy. 17 near Blue Top Road. During an inspection of his vehicle, […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty to drug-related charges

RALEIGH, N.C. –– A Jacksonville man has been sentenced after he pled guilty in April on drug-related charges. Justin Tyshawn Pickett, 30, was sentenced on Tuesday to 180 months in prison and 60 months supervised release for trafficking crystal methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. On April 12, Pickett pleaded guilty […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Jamel El Amin

NC Rental assistance fraud widespread.

NC Hope Program paid $28, 000 to man in Texas in fraudulent claim. The funds were recoveredKGNS Television Screenshot. North Carolina- Nearly one year after the last application was accepted for assistance from North Carolina's Hope Grant program, law enforcement officials have begun an investigation into alleged fraud of the program in Halifax County.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Goldsboro shooting, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was seriously injured after being shot, according to Goldsboro police. This happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Randall Lane. Police said the victim was located in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue, and he was being driven in a personal vehicle, but stopped to call for help.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL

Man shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man was injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Goldsboro. Around 11 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Randall Lane. They found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Royall Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Washington man charged with forcible rape

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree forcible rape in an incident that happened on Oct. 30. Matthew Keyes, 52, turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He received a $50,000 secured bond, […]
WASHINGTON, NC
roanokebeacon.com

2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days

Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
PLYMOUTH, NC

