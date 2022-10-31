Read full article on original website
targetedonc.com
SRF388 Appears Effective for Advanced NSCLC and Other Solid Tumors
Despite halting the development of SRF388, the developer announces positive phase 1 efficacy and progress in a phase 2 study of SRF388 in combination with pembrolizumab. In patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), treatment with SRF388 monotherapy showed early efficacy, according to results from a phase 1/1b study (NCT04374877) investigating the agent’s use in patients with advanced solid tumors.1.
targetedonc.com
Background for Neoadjuvant Immunotherapy Improving TNBC Prognosis
Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil, discusses the promise of neoadjuvant immunotherapy trials including the KEYNOTE-522 trial evaluating pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy in patients with triple-negative breast cancer. Lajos Pusztai, MD, DPhil, professor of medicine and coleader of Genetics, Genomics, and Epigenetics at Yale Cancer Center, discusses the promise of neoadjuvant immunotherapy trials...
targetedonc.com
Doctors Debate: Should Upfront Therapy for RCC Consist of Doublets or Triplets?
During a debate at the 2022 International Kidney Cancer Symposium, Yousef Zakharia, MD and Rana M. McKay, MD presented argument for the use of doublets or triplets in patients with renal cell carcinoma.canc. Combination immune-oncology (IO) regimens are a staple in the frontline treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Specifically,...
targetedonc.com
Examining Larotrectinib in NTRK Fusion+ Lung Tumors
David S. Hong, MD, discusses larotrectinib and its mechanism of action. David S. Hong, MD, deputy chair, Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, Division of Cancer Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses larotrectinib (Vitrakvi) and its mechanism of action. Currently, there are 2 NTRK inhibitors which exist...
targetedonc.com
Telisotuzumab Vedotin Shows Promising Antitumor Activity in Certain Patients with NSCLC
By combining telisotuzumab vedotin with erlotinib for patients with c-MET protein expressing non–small cell lung cancer, researchers saw promising early antitumor activity. The use of telisotuzumab vedotin (ABBV-399) plus erlotinib (Tarceva) for patients with c-MET protein expressing non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) showed promising antitumor activity, according to results published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.1.
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Elranatamab for R/R Multiple Myeloma
A breakthrough therapy designation has been granted by the FDA to elranatamab for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to elranatamab (PF-06863135) for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, according to Pfizer.1. Six-month follow-up data from cohort A (n = 123) of the...
targetedonc.com
An Abundance of Therapies for Early- and Late-Line HCC
Pierre Gholam, MD, discusses standard of care options for hepatocellular carcinoma, including newly-available therapies. Pierre Gholam, MD, professor at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio, discusses standard of care options for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), as well as newly available therapies. Ghloam explains that the treatment landscape...
targetedonc.com
Belzutifan Shows Continued Efficacy in Heavily Pretreated Advanced RCC
Eric Jonasch, MD, discusses the 3-year follow-up of the LITESPARK-001 trial of belzutifan in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Eric Jonasch, MD, professor in the department of genitourinary medical oncology, division of cancer medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the 3-year follow-up of the LITESPARK-001 trial (NCT02974738) of belzutifan (Welireg) in patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
targetedonc.com
Lintuzumab-Ac225 and Intensive Chemotherapy Elicits High Response Rates in AML
The phase 1 study of lintuzumab-Ac225 combined with the CLAG-M regimen in acute myeloid leukemia demonstrated positive response rates, including an overall survival rate of 53% at 1-year and 32% at 2-years. A phase 1 trial (NCT03441048) examining lintuzumab-Ac225 (Actimab-A) with salvage chemotherapy regimen CLAG-M (cladribine, cytarabine, G-CSF, mitoxantrone) in...
targetedonc.com
CANOPY-A Trial of Adjuvant Canakinumab Misses Primary End Point of DFS in NSCLC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Edward B. Garon, MD, MS, discussed the results of the phase 3 CANOPY-A study. The phase 3 CANOPY-A study (NCT03447769) of adjuvant canakinumab (Ilaris) in patients with completely resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), failed to meet its primary end point of disease-free survival (DFS), according to data presented at the 2022 ESMO.
targetedonc.com
Trilaciclib Administered Prior to Sacituzumab Reduces Adverse Events in TNBC
Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib administered prior to sacituzumab govitecan-hziy in patients with unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer demonstrates encouraging reductions in adverse events. Trilaciclib (Cosela) demonstrates potential to meaningfully reduce adverse events (AEs) when administered prior to sacituzumab govitecan-hziy (Trodelvy) in patients with unresectable, locally advanced,...
targetedonc.com
Enfortumab Vedotin Continues to Show Benefit in Urothelial Cancer
Jonathan E. Rosenberg, MD, discusses what has been previously shown with enfortumab vedotin for patients with locally advanced metastatic urothelial cancer. Jonathan E. Rosenberg, MD, chief of Genitourinary Oncology Service, Division of Solid Tumor Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses what has been previously shown with enfortumab vedotin (Padcev) for patients with locally advanced metastatic urothelial cancer.
targetedonc.com
Tisagenlecleucel Shows Promise in Pediatric Patients with ALL
The CAR T-cell therapy tisagenlecleucel showed promising anti-tumor activity in pediatric patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Treatment with the CAR-T cell therapy tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) shows promising antitumor activity in young children and infants with B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to findings published in The Lancet Hematology.1. In an international,...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to OTX-2002 in HCC
OTX-2002 has received an orphan drug designation by the FDA for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. The agent will further be evaluated in the phase 1/2 MYCHELANGELO trial. The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to OTX-2002, a first-in-class epigenomic controller, for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).1.
targetedonc.com
Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Reducing the Risk of Recurrence of NSCLC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Benny Weksler, MD, MBA, reviews key trials that have recently influenced the standard of care for patients with stage IB to IIIB NSCLC. Lung cancer care has been improved by the introduction of immunotherapy and targeted therapies in recent years. In addition to offering new treatment options in metastatic and recurrent disease where few options existed before, targeted and immunotherapies have had success in dramatically reducing the risk of recurrence of disease in patients who would have received surgical resection or chemotherapy for non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
targetedonc.com
Over 50% of Patients With R/R Acute Leukemias Respond to SNDX-5613 in AUGMENT-101
Updated data from the phase 1/2 AUGMENT trial led to a 30% complete remission rate and an overall response rate of 53% with SNDX-5613 when used in patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemias. The phase 1 portion of the ongoing phase 1/2 AUGMENT-101 trial (NCT04065399) of SNDX-5613 (revumenib) elicits clinical activity...
targetedonc.com
US Surgeons Embrace Radiofrequency Ablation for Thyroid Nodule Treatment
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Jennifer Hong Kuo, MD, discussed the use of radiofrequency ablation to treat thyroid nodules and how research from Columbia University will guide further research around this topic. Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is slowly being adopted in the United States (US) after years of success in...
