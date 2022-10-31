In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Benny Weksler, MD, MBA, reviews key trials that have recently influenced the standard of care for patients with stage IB to IIIB NSCLC. Lung cancer care has been improved by the introduction of immunotherapy and targeted therapies in recent years. In addition to offering new treatment options in metastatic and recurrent disease where few options existed before, targeted and immunotherapies have had success in dramatically reducing the risk of recurrence of disease in patients who would have received surgical resection or chemotherapy for non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

