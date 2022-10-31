Vote for high school football player of the week, Week 11

Once again this season, The Daily Memphian is recognizing a high school football player of the week. But we need your help.

Each Monday, we’ll post several candidates from the previous week’s games and we’re asking our readers to vote for the winner. Voting will end at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Here are the candidates from Week 11.

Rhyan Brown, Melrose: Brown seemingly is getting better the longer the season goes on. After a 232-yard rushing performance in Week 10, he surpassed that as Melrose (9-1) wrapped up the regular season with a 42-24 victory over Ridgeway. The sophomore ran for 293 yards on 19 carries while scoring on runs of 3, 80, 80 and 34 yards. The bulk of the damage came in the second half; Melrose trailed 7-0 at the break before scoring 42 straight to take control.

Jamarion Dowell, Covington: Dowell and Covington tuned up for the Class 3A playoffs with a 63-6 victory over Bolton and the senior made the most of limited opportunities. He ran for 171 yards on just seven carries and scored on runs of 41, 5 and 24 yards as the Chargers improved to 8-2.

Mark Joseph, Sheffield: In his final regular-season game, Joseph turned in what was probably his best all-around performance against Douglass. He ran for 58 yards and two touchdowns (14, 5), completed 4 of 9 passes for 167 yards and two more touchdowns (80 and 60 yards, both to Antonio Bell), added a fifth touchdown on a 77-yard punt return and scored his sixth on a 44-yard scoop-and-score. Oh yeah, he also intercepted his ninth pass of the year as the Knights (7-3) won Region 8-3A, 46-14.

McCoy Pugh, Millington: The junior quarterback was outstanding as the Trojans headed into the Class 3A postseason with a 48-20 victory over Bolivar Central. Pugh rushed for 178 yards on just 16 carries with two touchdowns (12, 53) and completed 10 of 17 passes for 95 yards and a 31-yard TD to Blake Garner as Millington improved to 6-4.

Braxton Sharp, Munford: Braxton 3:16 says the Cougars made history last week. Sharp rushed for 316 yards on 24 carries and scored on runs of 77, 86, 52 and 45 yards as Munford wrapped up the first 10-0 regular season in the program’s 92-year history with a 42-28 victory over Central. He has 1,364 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns heading into the Class 5A playoffs.

Wilson Thetford, ECS: The Eagles held off St. George’s, 10-7, to capture third place in Division 2-AA West and grab the final playoff spot. Thetford was instrumental, completing 13 of 16 passes for 151 yards while combining with Jamison Smith for his team’s lone touchdown, a 50-yarder in the first quarter.

Previous winners

Week 1: Jamarion Morrow, Germantown

Week 2: Cade Carlson, Briarcrest

Week 3: Jordan Bell, Munford

Week 4: Braylen Ragland, Bartlett

Week 5: Parker McClain, St. George’s

Week 6: Damon Sisa, Houston

Week 7: Rahmaan Rinkin, Bartlett

Week 8: Ricky Isom, Central

Week 9: Tee Perry, MUS

Week 10: Jack McLaughlin, CBHS