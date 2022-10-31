Read full article on original website
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin's incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters, while Republican Tim...
New Polls Look At Key Senate Races
New polls are examining some key Senate races that may determine which party controls that body for the next two years. A CNN survey which looked at Pennsylvania found 51% of likely voters support Democrat John Fetterman, 45 Republican Mehmet Oz. In Wisconsin, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has 50% support...
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up
In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
Ohio Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan says he'd 'probably' be a 'royal pain in the ass' in the Senate, doesn't commit to supporting Sen. Chuck Schumer as caucus leader
Rep. Tim Ryan said he'd "probably" be a "royal pain in the ass" if elected to the Senate next month. Ryan made the comment during an interview with Politico, where he remarked on his tight Senate race. The lawmaker also told Politico that he was unsure if he'd back Chuck...
In Michigan governor's debate, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accuses Tudor Dixon of "stoking violence"
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer accused her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, of "stoking violence" and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat's failures and told Michiganders "you deserve better." The two faced each other in their final debate before the...
Heated race in Illinois 6th Congressional District is representative of trend
U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Illinois) is being challenged by Republican Keith Pekau, now the mayor of Orland Park. In this race – and many others across the country – it is an election season where most of the time is spent on voters that candidates already mostly have locked down. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
Rep. Kim Schrier faces off against Republican Matt Larkin in Washington's 8th Congressional District election
Rep. Kim Schrier faces Republican and former criminal prosecutor Matt Larkin.
GOP’s Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed and plans to campaign for Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump, who lost her GOP primary, has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat. Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the...
Republican incumbent Rep. Andrew Garbarino faces off against Democrat Jackie Gordon in New York's 2nd Congressional District election
Republican incumbent Andrew Garbarino faces off against Democrat Jackie Gordon in a rare 2020 rematch.
Chair of the Iowa Democrat party reacts to Trump in Sioux City
According to politico's predictions, many of Iowa's midterm races are likely to end with Republicans claiming victory, especially the races for Governor and U.S Senate.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin faces off against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan's 7th Congressional District election
Slotkin worked in foreign policy positions under George W. Bush and Barack Obama and seeks to hold her newly-drawn, competitive 7th District.
Democratic state Rep. Summer Lee faces off against Republican Mike Doyle in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District election
Summer Lee is competing for Pittsburgh seat with Republican Mike Doyle, whose shared name with the Democratic incumbent has caused much confusion in the race.
Meet Carl Marlinga & John James: Previewing MI's 7th Congressional District race
After spending nearly 40 years as a prosecutor, attorney and judge, Democrat Carl Marlinga is making a run for Congress. He's facing a fellow newcomer who is a familiar face in the Republican party, John James, a businessman and a veteran who has run for the U.S. Senate twice. The...
A weekend of outside support for Dems, GOP in Illinois congressional races
With control of Congress hanging in the balance, both Democrats and Republicans are zeroing in on several keys races in the suburbs in hopes of turning the tides. National party leaders spending money in Illinois and valuable time with the election just four days away. In the coming days, visits from President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The move is a clear indication of how close the race is when reviewing Chicago’s collar counties.
Democrat Ryan distances himself from national party in tight Ohio Senate race
Ohio Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan on Thursday said he doesn't want help from his own national party, telling "CNN This Morning" that he doesn't "really want them at this point."
Pence comes to North Carolina for GOP Senate candidate Budd
Former Vice President Mike Pence stumped in North Carolina on Wednesday in the final days before the midterm elections with U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd, calling him one of the “strongest conservative voices” in the House, where he's served for the past six years. “I’m here to say...
House, Senate GOP have the cash advantage as midterm draws closer
Though Democrats in the House have continued to outraise their Republican counterparts at the caucus level, Republicans in both chambers appear to have more money left in the bank to spend as the days creep closer to the election. Meanwhile Senate Democrats appear to be flagging, bringing in the lowest...
DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters seeing ‘record early voting’: ‘We’re confident that those are Democrats’
Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, tells Andrea Mitchell that he is seeing “record early voting” after an aggressive ground operation to get out the vote, “the most significant investments that the DSCC has ever made in field operations.” He says, “People are showing up at the polls, and we're confident that those are Democrats.” Nov. 4, 2022.
Race for U.S. Senate
One of the biggest races on the ballot November 8th, is the race for U.S. Senate. KATC’s Jim Hummel caught up with the top three contenders in the race. Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers.
