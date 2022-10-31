With control of Congress hanging in the balance, both Democrats and Republicans are zeroing in on several keys races in the suburbs in hopes of turning the tides. National party leaders spending money in Illinois and valuable time with the election just four days away. In the coming days, visits from President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The move is a clear indication of how close the race is when reviewing Chicago’s collar counties.

