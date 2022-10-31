ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

iheart.com

New Polls Look At Key Senate Races

New polls are examining some key Senate races that may determine which party controls that body for the next two years. A CNN survey which looked at Pennsylvania found 51% of likely voters support Democrat John Fetterman, 45 Republican Mehmet Oz. In Wisconsin, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has 50% support...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up

In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
ARIZONA STATE
WGN TV

A weekend of outside support for Dems, GOP in Illinois congressional races

With control of Congress hanging in the balance, both Democrats and Republicans are zeroing in on several keys races in the suburbs in hopes of turning the tides. National party leaders spending money in Illinois and valuable time with the election just four days away. In the coming days, visits from President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The move is a clear indication of how close the race is when reviewing Chicago’s collar counties.
ILLINOIS STATE
MLive

House, Senate GOP have the cash advantage as midterm draws closer

Though Democrats in the House have continued to outraise their Republican counterparts at the caucus level, Republicans in both chambers appear to have more money left in the bank to spend as the days creep closer to the election. Meanwhile Senate Democrats appear to be flagging, bringing in the lowest...
MSNBC

DSCC Chair Sen. Gary Peters seeing ‘record early voting’: ‘We’re confident that those are Democrats’

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, tells Andrea Mitchell that he is seeing “record early voting” after an aggressive ground operation to get out the vote, “the most significant investments that the DSCC has ever made in field operations.” He says, “People are showing up at the polls, and we're confident that those are Democrats.” Nov. 4, 2022.
KATC News

Race for U.S. Senate

One of the biggest races on the ballot November 8th, is the race for U.S. Senate. KATC’s Jim Hummel caught up with the top three contenders in the race. Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, and Democrats Luke Mixon and Gary Chambers.

