Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb

New York isn't alone in targeting Chubb and would need to have a deal done with the linebacker beyond this season in order to make a trade happen

The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports .

King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal.

New York, Miami or another team would "have to have a deal done with Chubb beyond this year" if they want to acquire the pass rusher at the deadline, per King.

Chubb was the No. 5 overall pick in 2018, recording 12 sacks as a rookie. Over 49 games in his career, including eight contests this season, Chubb has 26 sacks with 170 tackles, 33 tackles for loss and 58 quarterback hits. He's up to 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2022, poised to make this year his best performance since his first season in the NFL.

With a 5-3 record entering play in Week 9, the Jets are in a position to use their draft capital to improve their roster, looking to end the longest postseason drought in the NFL. If they can lock a player like Chubb up for the next few years as well, they'd be adding another talented asset to their best position group—the Jets already have a deep rotation of pass rushers on their defensive line, from Carl Lawson to Quinnen Williams.

General manager Joe Douglas needs to decide if he wants to invest more picks and money in his defensive line. New York has other glaring needs, namely on the offensive line, and would also benefit from holding on to their early-round picks in next year's draft.

