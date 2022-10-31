ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Bitwise, Paradigm and Perkins Coie talk regs at TC Sessions: Crypto

And, while crypto founders and investors know regulation is inevitable, they’re also looking to find the sweetest deal possible as they try to influence policymakers. It’s a challenging balance — enough regulation to protect retail investors from a hostile environment but not so much that it stifles the crypto sector’s growth and future innovation in the space.
TechCrunch

Ledger, Tezos and Chainalysis talk web3 security at TC Sessions: Crypto

According to Immunefi’s Crypto Losses Q3 2022 report, crypto losses have declined for the past three quarters in a row, but it’s not clear whether that trend will continue for the rest of the year. And as more people become crypto-curious or continue to build in this space,...
TechCrunch

Revere is creating a ratings system for the venture capital industry

Revere, a new bet being built by former AngelList executive Eric Woo and family office operator Chris Shen, is playing upon these characteristics. The startup, launching publicly today, is building a rating system for the venture capital industry. The goal is to create a more standardized way to track information about emerging fund managers so that institutional investors know how to navigate the shifting landscape.
TechCrunch

Digital bank Chime is cutting costs across the board – including 12% of staff

According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt described that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.” In the memo, Britt said that he and co-founder Ryan King are re-calibrating marketing spend, decreasing the number of contractors, adjusting workspace needs and renegotiating vendor contractors.
TechCrunch

Mozilla launches $35M venture capital fund for early-stage ‘responsible’ startups

Today, it’s Mozilla’s turn to solidify its investment endeavors via a new $35 million VC fund targeted at early-stage startups. Formally announced at Web Summit in Portugal today, Mozilla Ventures builds on other recent investments the company has made as part of its Mozilla Builders startup incubator program, though in truth Mozilla has sporadically invested in nearly 20 companies over the past decade.
TechCrunch

Paramount+ reaches 46M global subscribers in Q3, but stock drops ~9% on revenue miss

The company’s flagship streaming service, Paramount+, saw a slight increase in Q3, bringing the total to 46 million, up from 43.3 million in the second quarter when Paramount+ experienced a net add of 3.7 million subscribers. The streamer added 4.6 million subscribers this quarter, however, when SkyShowtime replaced Paramount+ in the Nordics, there was a removal of 1.9 million subs.
TechCrunch

Bitcoin’s future could hinge on mines over matter

Welcome back to Chain Reaction. Last week on the podcast, we talked about Apple’s App Store tax and how it could hinder NFT adoption. This week, we dug up a few stories about bankruptcies brewing in the bitcoin mining sector and asked ourselves whether this could unfold in a similar way to the troubles faced by DeFi lenders just a few months ago.
TechCrunch

Quinio’s $40M equity, debt raise shows LatAm is strong market for e-commerce aggregators

It’s an interesting time for e-commerce aggregators. Over the past year, the market went from hot, hot, hot to cool, though some aggregators still held on and were even able to close on venture capital deals. For example, OpenStore closed on $32 million in September, while secondhand apparel aggregator Gently took in $2 million of pre-seed dollars and Una Brands bagged $30 million to acquire APAC brands.
TechCrunch

How to land investors who fund game-changing companies

For founders and investors alike, such long timelines can seem daunting. But for Gene Berdichevsky, co-founder and CEO of battery tech startup Sila, hard tech problems are also some of the most tantalizing. “It’s always a good time to be a hard tech startup,” Berdichevsky said at TechCrunch Disrupt. “One...
TechCrunch

What investors really think about the TAM slide in your pitch deck

Particularly for first-timers, the pitch has become an existential drama, which can lead to poor decisions like overlong slide decks, failing to prepare investors before a meeting, and fatally, exaggerating the size of the total addressable market (TAM) in which they hope to compete. “With TAM, it is almost guaranteed...
TechCrunch

Fintecture wants to replace paper checks or manual transfers for B2B payments

“In the U.S., there are still a lot of paper checks. In Europe, it’s mostly transfers and manual reconciliation,” Fintecture co-founder and CEO Faysal Oudmine told me. But this underinvestment in the B2B market is weird as those transactions represent a much larger volume than B2C transactions. That’s because the average B2B transaction is much larger — we are talking about tens of thousands or sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars.
TechCrunch

Why Robinhood and Coinbase gained ground after reporting earnings

Of the out-of-fashion tech sectors, consumer trading has to be among the most out of favor. And yet. TechCrunch wanted to better understand investor response to results from both Coinbase (crypto-focused) and Robinhood (equities-focused) to figure out what drove each company’s shares higher in the wake of their reports. The answers, it turns out, are partially related.
TechCrunch

VCs decipher the recent fintech layoffs — and why they’re happening now

The Stripe news closely follows Chime confirming this week that 12% of its employees would be laid off and Brex revealing last month that it was cutting 11% of its workforce. So what the heck is going on here? Well, according to Spiros Margaris, a fintech venture capitalist and founder of Margaris Ventures, the current layoffs by some of these larger fintech companies were “caused by the challenging geopolitical market environment and inflationary pressures. It affects the whole fintech startup industry — and globally all industries — since the prominent players have a strategic ripple effect on the smaller players.”
TechCrunch

Meta to ditch human-curated Facebook News stories globally

Meta, then known simply as Facebook, introduced Facebook News back in 2019, kicking off initially to a small subset of users in the U.S. before eventually expanding nationwide and into international markets starting with the U.K., Germany, Australia and France. Facebook News, essentially, is a dedicated tab inside Facebook that...
TechCrunch

Investor’s advice during a downturn: Don’t panic

We all know that cash is not nearly as readily available in 2022 as it was in 2021. This puts startups in the position of having to compete without losing their minds — or runway. At TechCrunch Disrupt 2022, I interviewed Ramp CEO Eric Glyman, Airbase CEO Thejo Kote...
TechCrunch

Investors are either ghosting, quiet quitting or rewriting their entire playbook

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha and Alex interviewed one of their favorite reporters, Business Insider’s Melia Russell! The trio chatted through how the role of a venture capitalist is changing. That means we spoke about emerging fund managers, seasoned operators and, of course, Russell’s latest story about how some investors are re-writing the playbooks when it comes to maternity leave policies at their firms.

