State Fire Marshal encourages replacing batteries in smoke alarms
PIERRE, S.D. (HubCityRadio) – Before changing your clocks Saturday night, South Dakota’s State Fire Marshal encourages people to also change the batteries in their smoke alarms. Daylight Saving Time starts at 2 a.m. local time Sunday morning. That means pushing clocks back one hour. Fire Marshal Paul Merriman...
Build Dakota roadshow made stops in Southeast South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The “Build Dakota” roadshow has been making stops at high schools around the region, talking to seniors about the scholarships available to the state’s technical colleges. Legend Thorson is a graduate of Lake Area Tech in Watertown and was talking to students at Yankton High...
SD Dept of Health reports 6 new COVID-19 related deaths
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 6 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,065. The state had 832 new cases and 755 recoveries, increasing active infections to 604. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 81.
Recap of IM27 debate held in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The general election is coming fast; on November 8th, 2022, many decisions will be finalized within South Dakota. Initiated Measure 27 is one of two significant issues on this year’s ballot. It authorizes the recreational use, possession, and distribution of cannabis to adults over 21. KXLG News...
SD PUC candidate Jeff Barth discuss his view on the co2 pipeline
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Jeff Barth, the democratic candidate for the Public Utilities Commission is opposed to the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline across eastern South Dakota. He says he isn’t a one issue candidate. Barth says he is not opposed to business and progress. Barth says the PUC should do more...
131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention underway Thursday
SPEARFISH, S.D.(KBHB) – The 131st South Dakota Stockgrowers Annual Convention opened Thursday morning in Spearfish. Stockgrowers Vice President Les Shaw says there are plenty of new things this year – including attendance by several area FFA groups. The convention opened with legislative insights from the group’s lobbyist Jeremiah...
SD Gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith delivers his final pitches
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Democratic Governor candidate Jamie Smith has been circulating around the state for months in his quest for votes. He says there are lots of issues that need attention. Smith says while the state got hundreds of millions of federal pandemic dollars, those will only last so long. Smith,...
Democratic candidate for Secretary of State Tom Cool talks about his campaign
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota voters will get a say on all the state’s constitutional officers at the ballot box next week. Tom Cool of Sioux Falls is the democratic candidate for Secretary of State and says protecting voters is a critical function of the office. There is at least...
USD Volleyball Star Earns Player of the Month Honor from Summit League
SIOUX FALLS, SD (CoYotes.com) – South Dakota volleyball player Elizabeth Juhnke has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League October Peak Perfomer of the Month, the league announced Thursday. Juhnke, a fourth-year junior from Lakeville, Minnesota, is a repeat winner after earning the honor for the month of September as...
