ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Big 12 Announces Week 10 Start Times For Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Games

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RosTu_0it8Kwtt00

The Big 12 Conference took its time, but it has finally announced when the Sooners and Cowboys will suit up on Saturday.

The league, who is reportedly a few years away from landing a windfall of new dollars in a non-OU and non-Texas existence, said Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will take the field in separate mid-afternoon tilts.

The Big 12 had a six-day hold on OU's, OSU's and other conference matchups before some key Week 9 results were decided Saturday night.

The Cowboys, the lone AP Top 25-ranked team in the state at No. 18, will attempt to lick their wounds quick enough before another potentially treacherous road game at Kansas (5-3).

Oklahoma State (6-2) was shutout by Kansas State 48-0 in Manhattan two days ago. The Jayhawks, who are coming off a bye week, will also be looking for their first win since starting 2022 at 5-0.

Kickoff for OSU-Kansas will be at 2:30 p.m.

Oklahoma returned from its bye Saturday to beat the cellar-dweller Cyclones by two touchdowns in Ames, Iowa. The Sooners will host the Baylor Bears, the preseason pick to win the Big 12, in Norman.

OU and BU both had goals of finishing at or near the top of the Big 12 in 2022 but now have similar 5-3 records and are also winners of their last two games. It appears to be the classic "something's gotta give" game.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders

When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Kansas, Bill Self punishment finally announced after FBI probe

After a long FBI probe into the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball program and head coach Bill Self, it looks like the school has officially announced a self-imposed punishment. According to ESPN, both Bill Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend will be suspended for the first four games of the...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Unhappy News

One of UCLA's most legendary alumni is displeased with the school's plan to ditch the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. In a letter shared by John Canzano, Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Walton expressed sharp opposition to the move, which is scheduled to happen in 2024. "UCLA has been as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
a-z-animals.com

How Many Alligators Live in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma is home to many things: white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, turkeys, but alligators? It’s true: a tiny part of Oklahoma plays host to the semi-aquatic reptile known as the American alligator. But, just how many alligators live in Oklahoma? There are only two species of alligator in the world; the American alligator, and the Chinese alligator. Chinese alligators are critically endangered and face a very real threat of extinction. American alligators, on the other hand, have experienced an incredible resurgence in the past six decades due to federal protection of the species.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Sports

Kansas suspends coach Bill Self four games, self-imposes recruiting restrictions amid ongoing investigation

Kansas has imposed a four-game suspension for coach Bill Self and lead assistant Kurtis Townsend to begin the season in response to the NCAA's ongoing investigation into potential wrongdoing by its top two coaches, the school announced Wednesday. The investigation into Kansas, which has yet to conclude as one of a handful of ongoing cases being adjudicated through the IARP process, began in 2017.
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit

Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Bombshell Gonzaga News

Gonzaga has managed to build a men's basketball powerhouse without joining a Power 5 conference. What might the Bulldogs do if they were in a premier league? Well, we might be finding that out soon. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Gonzaga has had recent conversations with the Big 12 about...
SPOKANE, WA
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy