ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Russell Westbrook had an awesome moment with happy Lakers fans at the end of the team's first win

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omuoR_0it8KqbX00
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Lakers finally made the tough decision to put Russell Westbrook in the second unit, and so far, it has worked out fairly well.

Westbrook’s productivity is considerably better when he is given the keys to the offense with the bench squad, so it’s not shocking to see this work out so far. But the decision especially paid off on Sunday when the Lakers got their first win of the season.

The former MVP finished with 18 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. He was 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. But most important: His plus-minus (18) in the game was the best of any player on either team.

It was a great change of pace to watch Westbrook enjoy himself on the floor:

The crowd was thrilled to see Westbrook succeed, and he got the fans going by pumping them up during the fourth quarter.

After the game, Lakers star Anthony Davis said he approached Westbrook to explain to him how proud he was of him for accepting his new role. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke about what he saw from the guard.

Ham said that Westbrook’s performance was nothing short of amazing:

“I told him he’s going to thrive, man … For you to do this, it’s going to send waves, it’s going to help our team … He’s helping us in so many areas coming off the bench … It’s tailor-made, in my opinion, for our group as it’s built for him to be in that role and gain his rhythm … I’m so happy for him, man. Last couple of games, Minnesota and tonight, he’s been phenomenal.”

During the press conference, Ham also admitted that working with Westbrook was one of the main reasons why he wanted to take the job coaching the Lakers.

He revealed that last season, a lot of the disaster surrounding the Lakers was “not his fault” and that Westbrook deserved more respect. Ham explained that he wanted to put Westbrook in a position to succeed, but that the guard would have to put the group first.

Westbrook said that he actually had fun during the game.

He set screens for LeBron James, he and Austin Reaves flexed at each other, and he attacked the basket well. Despite coming off the bench, he finished the game with 14 drives, which was higher than his average on the season before the game began.

This was the positive momentum that Westbrook and the Lakers needed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
Yardbarker

Scottie Pippen Said Dennis Rodman Was A Professional On The Court But Wild And Without Control Off The Court: “Dennis Was Living Two Different Lives."

The Chicago Bulls have won six NBA Championships in their history, and unsurprisingly they won all of them during Michael Jordan's era. In the 1990s, the Bulls were undoubtedly the best team in the world, and they proved it by winning three consecutive NBA titles. However, MJ decided to retire for the first time in his career despite Phil Jackson trying his best to stop him.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy