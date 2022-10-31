ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southington, OH

WFMJ.com

21-year-old killed in early morning crash in Liberty

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Trumbull County that claimed the life of one person and knocked out power to several hundred homes and businesses early Friday. Around 1:30 a.m. emergency crews were called out to the 800 block of Tibbetts Wick Road in Liberty. The...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

New Castle woman killed in two-car crash in Wilmington Township

One woman is dead and a man is injured following a two car crash in Lawrence County. State Police say a car being driven by 72-year-old Linda Thomas of New Castle was at a stop sign at Old Mercer Road and Route 208 in Wilmington Township when she pulled into the path of another car just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
NEW CASTLE, PA
cleveland19.com

Police: 200 feet of guardrail went through car during deadly I-71 crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released new details regarding Tuesday’s deadly crash along I-71. The Nov. 1 incident was initially reported just before 10 a.m. near the interstate’s West 130th Street exit. Crash investigators said a 46-year-old man, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Driverless buggy sideswipes SUV in Mercer County

State Police are trying to find the owner of a horse and buggy that sideswiped a Buick in Mercer County. The driver of a Buick Encore told police he was traveling along Fredonia Road in Lake Township Thursday evening when a horse and buggy appeared in the middle of the road, traveling toward the SUV.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two sent to hospital after Oct. 29 rollover accident on I-79

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men suffered suspected injuries after their vehicle rolled twice during an accident on Interstate 79 on Oct. 29. The crash happened at about 5:05 a.m. near Cussewago Township in Crawford County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver, a 38-year-old Long Island City, New York, man was driving along Interstate […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Warren, OSP involved in vehicle chase on Route 82

Ohio State Highway Patrol and Warren Police are currently pursuing a vehicle in a chase on Route 82. According to OSP, the chase is ongoing. There are two OSP cars and one Warren car following a black SUV on Route 82. This is a developing story and we will continue...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler woman killed in collision

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
KWQC

Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
STOW, OH
WFMJ.com

Newton Falls Fire District buys $266,000 ambulance

A brand-new quarter-of-a-million-dollar ambulance could save lives in the Newton Falls area according to the local fire chief. In a post on the Newton Falls Joint Fire District Facebook page, Fire Chief James Williamson is quoted as saying that a recently purchased ambulance will reduce the chance that a patient won’t reach a hospital due to mechanical failure.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WFMJ.com

Warrant issued for pilot charged in YSU stadium low flight case

More than three years after authorities say a private plane flew too close to the press box of a YSU home football game, a judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of the pilot. Judge Carla Baldwin on Wednesday issued a bench warrant after Christopher Wilkinson failed to show...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Baby hospitalized in possible child endangering case

A two-month-old baby boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital with apparent broken bones on Thursday, November 3, according to Warren Police. A caseworker from Children Services reported the boy's injuries to Warren Police. The situation is being investigated as a possible child endangering case. It is unclear how the...
WARREN, OH
explore venango

Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in Crawford County

EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a nearby hospital after he crashed his bike on Wolf Road last week. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, on Wolf Road in East Mead Township, Crawford County.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

