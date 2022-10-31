Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
21-year-old killed in early morning crash in Liberty
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Trumbull County that claimed the life of one person and knocked out power to several hundred homes and businesses early Friday. Around 1:30 a.m. emergency crews were called out to the 800 block of Tibbetts Wick Road in Liberty. The...
WFMJ.com
New Castle woman killed in two-car crash in Wilmington Township
One woman is dead and a man is injured following a two car crash in Lawrence County. State Police say a car being driven by 72-year-old Linda Thomas of New Castle was at a stop sign at Old Mercer Road and Route 208 in Wilmington Township when she pulled into the path of another car just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Police: 200 feet of guardrail went through car during deadly I-71 crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released new details regarding Tuesday’s deadly crash along I-71. The Nov. 1 incident was initially reported just before 10 a.m. near the interstate’s West 130th Street exit. Crash investigators said a 46-year-old man, identified...
wwnytv.com
200 ft. of guardrail goes through car during deadly crash on Ohio interstate
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 46-year-old man in Cleveland was killed after crashing into a guardrail along I-71 on Nov. 1. Crash investigators said Freddie Bouchelle was driving in a 2006 Ford at speeds that were above the 60 mph posted limit when he went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons.
WFMJ.com
Driverless buggy sideswipes SUV in Mercer County
State Police are trying to find the owner of a horse and buggy that sideswiped a Buick in Mercer County. The driver of a Buick Encore told police he was traveling along Fredonia Road in Lake Township Thursday evening when a horse and buggy appeared in the middle of the road, traveling toward the SUV.
Body found in Lawrence County; police investigating
State police in New Castle are investigating after a man was found dead along a Lawrence County road. Joseph Detello, 40, of Meadville, was found along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township Thursday afternoon, according to a police report. He was found by a passerby who stopped to assist when...
Two sent to hospital after Oct. 29 rollover accident on I-79
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men suffered suspected injuries after their vehicle rolled twice during an accident on Interstate 79 on Oct. 29. The crash happened at about 5:05 a.m. near Cussewago Township in Crawford County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver, a 38-year-old Long Island City, New York, man was driving along Interstate […]
WFMJ.com
Warren, OSP involved in vehicle chase on Route 82
Ohio State Highway Patrol and Warren Police are currently pursuing a vehicle in a chase on Route 82. According to OSP, the chase is ongoing. There are two OSP cars and one Warren car following a black SUV on Route 82. This is a developing story and we will continue...
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
Investigators looking for missing Canton man
Investigators are looking for a Canton man who was reported missing on Friday. Henry Hulbert, 66, was last seen leaving his home on Market Street around 1 a.m. and hasn't returned.
KWQC
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls Fire District buys $266,000 ambulance
A brand-new quarter-of-a-million-dollar ambulance could save lives in the Newton Falls area according to the local fire chief. In a post on the Newton Falls Joint Fire District Facebook page, Fire Chief James Williamson is quoted as saying that a recently purchased ambulance will reduce the chance that a patient won’t reach a hospital due to mechanical failure.
WFMJ.com
Warrant issued for pilot charged in YSU stadium low flight case
More than three years after authorities say a private plane flew too close to the press box of a YSU home football game, a judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of the pilot. Judge Carla Baldwin on Wednesday issued a bench warrant after Christopher Wilkinson failed to show...
cleveland19.com
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
Man killed in 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A man was killed after he hit two other cars, fled from the scene and crashed in Butler County. According to Jackson Township police, 44-year-old Chad Kozay, from Coraopolis, ran a red light on Lindsay Road and hit two other cars that were traveling northbound on state Route 19.
WFMJ.com
Baby hospitalized in possible child endangering case
A two-month-old baby boy was taken to Akron Children's Hospital with apparent broken bones on Thursday, November 3, according to Warren Police. A caseworker from Children Services reported the boy's injuries to Warren Police. The situation is being investigated as a possible child endangering case. It is unclear how the...
explore venango
Area Woman Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 38
CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Karns City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 38 on Monday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash happened around 6:16 a.m. on Monday, October 31, on State Route 38 (Oneida Valley Road), in Center Township, Butler County.
Police: Child ejected from vehicle as driver fled traffic stop in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A child was ejected from a vehicle after the driver crashed while fleeing a traffic stop in New Castle, according to police. A Facebook post from New Castle police said a red Jeep Cherokee with Kentucky registration was stopped on Lowery Street, near Falls Street, on Tuesday.
Mahoning County indictments: Nov. 4, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
explore venango
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash in Crawford County
EAST MEAD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was injured and taken to a nearby hospital after he crashed his bike on Wolf Road last week. According to Meadville-based State Police, the crash happened at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 24, on Wolf Road in East Mead Township, Crawford County.
