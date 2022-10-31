Geno and the Seahawks Win 3 Straight
Seattle quarterback Geno Smith continues efficiency as the Seahawks stay atop the standings
Geno Smith tossed for 212 yards (23-34) and a pair of touchdowns in Seattle's 27-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
After accumulating 45 yards of total offense and failing to reach midfield on the first three possessions of the afternoon, Smith led his Seahawks offense on a 15-play 69-yard drive, throwing for 51 yards on 7-10 passing, capped off with a three-yard touchdown pass in the back of the endzone to DK Metcalf. The former Mountaineer signal-caller keept the drive alive with a six-yard scamper before converting on fourth and two with a short completion to tight end Will Dissly to give the Seahawks a 7-10 lead.
Seattle would settle for a pair of field goals and held a three-point advantage before the Giants looked to take the lead early in the fourth quarter, moving the ball into Seahawks territory. However, a big hit in the backfield from former West Virginia standout Bruce Irvin for an eight-yard loss , stalling the drive and holding New York to a field goal.
With the game tied at 13, Smith quickly marches his offense down the field, going a perfect 5-5 for 75 yards and capping the drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett from 33-yards out and the Seahawks held a 20-13 advantage.
The WVU all-time passing leader took advantage of a muffed punt at the Seahawk 32-yard line, finding Noah Fant for 16-yards before Kenneth Walker III ran cut back, broke a pair of tackles for a 16-yard touchdown as the Seahawks move to 5-3 on the season and are on sole possession of first place in the NFC West.
