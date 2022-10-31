Read full article on original website
Related
What TV channel, time is Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 5 tonight? World Series 2022 schedule, free live stream, odds (11/3/2022)
The Houston Astros bounced back, and now this matchup is tied up again, this time at 2-2, with another showdown on tap for tonight with the Philadelphia Phillies playing hosts for the final time in this 2022 World Series showdown. Game 5 takes place on Thursday, November 3 at 5:03 p.m. PT/8:03 p.m. ET (7:03 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FOX.
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: The Portland Thorns are champions once again
The Portland Thorns are the 2022 NWSL champions, capping an historic season with a league-best third title. They overcame plenty of challenges on and off the field, finding joy where other teams may have collapsed. On this week’s episode of Soccer Made in Portland, Chris and Ryan break down what...
DraftKings promo code for TNF: Bet $5, win $200 on Eagles vs. Texans and $1,050 in bonuses
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The TNF game between the Eagles and Texans is an excellent way to get into Week 9 NFL action, offering a golden opportunity...
NIL money a magnet for college basketball players
The NCAA’s name, likeness and image policy has opened the doors for college basketball players to earn a little — and sometimes a lot — of money while they are still in school. There are players who have NIL deals with Gatorade, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dollar Shave...
Oregon Ducks’ Christian Gonzalez treating former school like ‘another opponent’ ahead of return to Colorado
Christian Gonzalez says it’s a “normal week,” but he also acknowledges it’s not exactly that way for him. The Oregon Ducks’ top cornerback will be playing against his former team and many old teammates when the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) visit Colorado Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
Anfernee Simons out for Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns Friday night
Anfernee Simons will not be available Friday night when the Portland Trail Blazers play at the Phoenix Suns. The Blazers released their latest injury report at 1:23 p.m. and Simons was listed as being out with left foot inflammation. Damian Lillard (right calf strain) is also out and has missed...
FanDuel promo code for TNF: $1,000 no sweat first bet for Eagles vs. Texans
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to OregonLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The halfway point of the NFL season is upon us, and there’s a FanDuel promo code that can lead you to a $1,000...
Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups compares rookie Shaedon Sharpe to Brandon Roy and Vince Carter
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has issued some lofty praise for rookie Shaedon Sharpe. Following Tuesday’s practice, Billups was asked to compare the 19-year-old rookie to players he faced during his 17-year NBA career that spanned from 1997 to 2014. The names that escaped Billups’ lips: Former Blazers...
MLS commissioner Don Garber: ‘Nothing’ in Yates report indicates Merritt Paulson should sell Portland Timbers
MLS Commissioner Don Garber on Thursday said “nothing” that came out in the U.S. Soccer investigation indicates that Merritt Paulson should sell the Portland Timbers, and the league “(does) not see any reason at all” for the owner to sell. Paulson recently fired two top executives...
Christine Sinclair returning to Portland Thorns for 2023 season
Club legend Christine Sinclair is returning to the Portland Thorns for her 11th season, she announced Tuesday at a rally celebrating the team’s 2022 NWSL championship. The Thorns soon after officially announced Sinclair would be returning on a one-year deal. “I’ll be back next year to win a fourth...
Seattle Thunderbirds at Portland Winterhawks: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch the stream
What: The Portland Winterhawks (8-1-1-1) take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (10-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Friday, November 4, 7pm. Where: Memorial Coliseum. Watch: You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one game). Listen: Winterhawks and Thunderbirds audio. Follow:. The box score.
Anfernee Simons questionable for Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
------------ The Portland Trail Blazers could have major issues in the backcourt Friday night at Phoenix. Anfernee Simons is listed as questionable with left foot inflammation. With Damian Lillard already out with a right calf strain, losing Simons would leave the team with exactly zero available point guards. Point guard...
Portland Trail Blazers’ comeback falls short in 111-106 loss to Memphis Grizzlies: At the buzzer
For three quarters Wednesday night, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons appeared out of sorts against the Memphis Grizzlies. He wasn’t hitting shots. He committed some silly turnovers. Both contributed to the Blazers trailing by as much as 17 points early in the fourth quarter at the Moda Center.
Portland Trail Blazers start daunting 6-game trip with turnover issues
The Portland Trail Blazers couldn’t have reasonably asked for a better start to the season. The Blazers (5-2) have revealed an improved defense and have played connected, something coach Chauncey Billups had hoped for. But now comes perhaps the most difficult stretch of the season, one that could get...
Oregon Ducks averaging fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, giving lead receiver Troy Franklin reps in practice
Averaging its fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, Oregon is testing out new options in the return game, including leading receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin, whose 38 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns are all team-highs for the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), was with the punt returners during the opening special teams period of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
Nike Splits With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Fallout
Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJoe Russo Partnering With NFL Talent Agency to Connect Athletes to HollywoodFuboTV Quarterly Loss Widens Despite Higher Revenue as North American Subs Hit 1.23MNBA's Kyrie Irving Suspended by Brooklyn Nets for at Least Five Games Without Pay The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well. “At...
Kyrie Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000; NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remains ‘disappointed’
Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. While not explicitly apologizing, Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, as the Nets and their star guard worked to sooth the anger that had been directed at them since Irving’s Twitter post and refusal to apologize for it.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
86K+
Followers
50K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0