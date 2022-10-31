ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

What TV channel, time is Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies Game 5 tonight? World Series 2022 schedule, free live stream, odds (11/3/2022)

The Houston Astros bounced back, and now this matchup is tied up again, this time at 2-2, with another showdown on tap for tonight with the Philadelphia Phillies playing hosts for the final time in this 2022 World Series showdown. Game 5 takes place on Thursday, November 3 at 5:03 p.m. PT/8:03 p.m. ET (7:03 p.m. CT) with a live broadcast on FOX.
HOUSTON, TX
The Oregonian

Anfernee Simons questionable for Portland Trail Blazers at Phoenix Suns: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

------------ The Portland Trail Blazers could have major issues in the backcourt Friday night at Phoenix. Anfernee Simons is listed as questionable with left foot inflammation. With Damian Lillard already out with a right calf strain, losing Simons would leave the team with exactly zero available point guards. Point guard...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks averaging fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, giving lead receiver Troy Franklin reps in practice

Averaging its fewest yards on punt returns since 1993, Oregon is testing out new options in the return game, including leading receiver Troy Franklin. Franklin, whose 38 catches for 595 yards and five touchdowns are all team-highs for the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12), was with the punt returners during the opening special teams period of practice on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.
EUGENE, OR
The Hollywood Reporter

Nike Splits With Kyrie Irving Amid Antisemitism Fallout

Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant announced Friday night that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJoe Russo Partnering With NFL Talent Agency to Connect Athletes to HollywoodFuboTV Quarterly Loss Widens Despite Higher Revenue as North American Subs Hit 1.23MNBA's Kyrie Irving Suspended by Brooklyn Nets for at Least Five Games Without Pay The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well. “At...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Oregonian

Kyrie Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000; NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remains ‘disappointed’

Kyrie Irving said Wednesday he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. While not explicitly apologizing, Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on the Jewish community that was caused by his appearing to support an antisemitic work, as the Nets and their star guard worked to sooth the anger that had been directed at them since Irving’s Twitter post and refusal to apologize for it.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
