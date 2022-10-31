Read full article on original website
What were the six most expensive homes sold in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Arroyo Grande that sold for $3.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Arroyo Grande in the past two weeks. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last two weeks, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot was $473.
How much did it cost to buy a home in Grover Beach the week of Oct. 23?
The median price per square foot for a home in Grover Beach increased in the past week to $528. That’s $74 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Grover Beach was $518. The most...
See how much real estate prices changed in Arroyo Grande the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in Arroyo Grande in the last two weeks was $400. That’s $48 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past two weeks was $732.
What are the six most expensive homes that sold in Atascadero the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Atascadero that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Atascadero in the last week. In total, 6 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $747,500. The average price per square foot ended up at $368.
Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles
Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $935,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 12 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $670,083. The average price per square foot ended up at $379.
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria decreased in the last week to $353. That’s $102 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $370. In the past...
See the change in real estate prices in Templeton the week of Oct. 23
The median price per square foot for a home in Templeton in the last three weeks was $454. That’s $5 more than the San Luis Obispo County median. The most expensive community in San Luis Obispo County is Morro Bay, where the median price per square foot in the past three weeks was $727.
10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
This iconic SLO County horse ranch is up for sale for first time in its 60-year history
For the first time in its 60-year history, an iconic Arroyo Grande ranch is going on the market. Varian Arabians Ranch, a 150-acre ranch nestled between Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo, is up for sale now for $3.75 million, according to seller California Nevada Outdoor Properties. Ranch manager Angela...
Facing limited housing in SLO County, seniors must downsize or pay high prices
Seniors across SLO County share stories of how a tight housing market affects their ability to live how and where they want through the later years of life.
City truck drives into sinkhole in San Luis Obispo
A water main ruptured on a residential street in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, after which a sinkhole opened and a city truck drove into it. Shortly after 4 p.m., a water main broke by the intersection of Calle Lupita and Calle Jazmin. A city truck then came out to the scene for repairs.
What were the five most expensive homes sold in Templeton the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Templeton that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Templeton in the past three weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last three weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $485.
Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million
A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
Paso Robles police arrest reports for Oct. 24-30
On Oct. 24, Michel Edward Contreras, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Niblick Rd. for being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a specified controlled substance, and for willfully violating a written promise to appear in court. On Oct. 24, Maria Elena Ines...
Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero
After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
Speed limits may soon be lower on some Orcutt area streets
Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established. Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.
Roadwork in Paso 11.02.2022
Roadwork continues today around the city of Paso Robles. Yesterday, Ditas Esperanza talked about the major milestone underway at the dog-bone shaped roundabout at Golden Hill road and Union road. Today, she talks about some other work underway on Melody. She says construction will begin soon in the Country Club...
Local winery named ‘American Winery of the Year’
Hope Family Wines honored at Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards. – Hope Family Wines this week announced that it has been named “American Winery of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast Magazine’s annual Wine Star Awards. Hope Family Wines is one of the pioneering heritage wineries that...
