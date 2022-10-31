Read full article on original website
Police accuse Ticonderoga man of selling drugs
TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga man was arrested by local police and charged with two felonies related to his alleged possession and sale of a controlled substance. Following a multiple-agency collaborative effort involving the Ticonderoga Police Department, New York State Police, and the Essex County Sheriff's Department, Thomas L. Cusack was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Police: Man busted doing drugs in Rutland Walmart parking lot
RUTLAND — A 39-year-old man from Salisbury was arrested in Rutland yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man was seen using drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot of Walmart. Police say they located the suspect inside a running vehicle with drug paraphernalia inside. As the...
Men allegedly assault elderly Massena man during attempted robbery
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Two men are accused of assaulting a 79-year-old man during an attempted robbery in Massena. Village police arrested 34-year-old Adam Baublitz of Moira and 36-year-old Scott Stewart of Massena. They’re charged with felony counts of:. first-degree burglary causing physical injury. second-degree assault causing physical...
Local nanny charged for alleged child assault
PERU | An Ausable woman was arrested Nov. 1 after she allegedly fractured the wrist of a child she was caring for. New York State Police first received a law-enforcement referral from a Department of Social Services Child Abuse Hotline report Sept. 1, which initiated the ongoing investigation. Police said...
Woman charged with trespassing at Sunray Peace Village in Lincoln
LINCOLN — A 58-year-old woman was arrested following an incident in Lincoln yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a trespassing violation at the Sunray Peace Village at around 2:10 p.m. According to the report, there was an unknown woman on the property who was silently refusing to leave.
Saranac man arrested for Aggravated Harassment
SARANAC, N.Y. -- On Nov. 1 Troopers arrested Scott A. Bentley, 31 of Saranac, for Aggravated Harassment. Shortly before 8 a.m. Troopers responded to Hardscrabble Road, in the Town of Schuyler Falls for a harassment complaint. Following an investigation, it was learned that Bentley continued to contact the victim after...
Plattsburgh Man Admits Firing Gun Inside Broome Motel Room
A Plattsburgh, New York man is to be sentenced in January after admitting he fired an unlicensed gun while staying in a motel room on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson on June 11. 45-year-old Kristopher Duncan Tuesday, November 1 pleaded guilty to felony Attempted Criminal Possession of...
Former county legislator arrested again
A former Clinton County legislator has been arrested for the second time in less than a week. New York State Police say they arrested Simon Conroy last Wednesday and charged him with criminal contempt and resisting arrest for violating an order of protection and resisting arrest. He was arraigned and sent to the Clinton County jail.
Burlington police should have 12 dispatchers. They have half that many.
"It's not a challenge I'm certain we're going to be able to overcome," Acting BPD Chief Jon Murad said Wednesday.
Woman dies following car crash in Sheldon
SHELDON, Vt. — A passenger involved in a car crash in Sheldon has died after spending more than a week in the hospital, state police report. Joyce Weld, 80, died on Friday after sustaining serious injuries in an incident that took place in Sheldon on Oct. 24. Weld was...
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating after a student riding to school in Essex Junction was hit by a car early Friday. It happened near West Street and South Summit Street in Essex Junction before 7:15 a.m. There were no immediate details on injuries or what caused the incident.
DUI crash in Swanton
SWANTON — A 36-year-old man was cited following an incident in Swanton on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of a motor vehicle crash with possible injury on Vermont Route 78, in the area of Louie’s Landing, at around 1:20 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found Adam...
Police looking for man who threatened someone with a knife in Richford
RICHFORD — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who threatened someone in Richford yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a man threatened Terrance Spicer, 65, of Richford, with a knife on Main Street at around 2:25 p.m. The man allegedly claimed that he...
Wow! 1 NYSP Helicopter Airlifts 2 Separate Hikers on the Same Day
It was a busy day for these first responders, but that's why they're there to protect hikers exploring the great outdoors. 911 Dispatch wasn't called just once, but twice recently to help hikers stranded up in Essex County. As a popular hiking spot at any time of the year, there are always rangers and police on stand-by in case of an emergency.
Body found in Colchester fire identified
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police have identified the woman who died in a mobile home fire last week. Heidi Pruss, 46, the homeowner, was found dead after fire crews responded to the blaze at Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park last Tuesday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation...
