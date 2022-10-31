Andrew Perla, one of Carbon School District’s awesome bus drivers, planned and hosted a Halloween fashion show for those drivers who wanted to participate in a costume dress up this year. The drivers held nothing back as they sashayed down the proverbial red carpet. Some picked their own song to groove to while others used the unofficial theme song of runway models: “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

CARBON COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO