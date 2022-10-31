Read full article on original website
Emery Public Lands Council Discusses Agency Reports
Emery County Public Lands Council Chairman Rod Player began Tuesday’s council by reading a letter of resignation submitted to the council from Lauren Huntsman. Huntsman gave his reason as work involvement and thanked the council for the time they worked together. Player also reminded other council members that some...
BLM to Begin Christmas Tree-Cutting Permit Sales Next Week
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will begin offering non-commercial tree permits to cut trees for the holidays, including pinyon pine and juniper trees, starting next week in Utah. Each year, thousands of people find their Christmas trees on public lands, where these healthy public lands provide opportunities for recreation as vital resources.
Wellington Elementary Celebrates National Fire Prevention Week
As part of National Fire Prevention Week from Oct. 9-15, the entire fleet of vehicles from the Wellington Fire Department visited Wellington Elementary. Each vehicle had a member of the fire department describing what role the vehicle plays in an emergency situation. Firefighters also spoke about what situations and events...
Over 244,000 Boats Inspected for Quagga Mussels During 2022 Season
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and other partnering agencies were again hard at work this year, inspecting and decontaminating boats across the state to prevent the spread of invasive quagga mussels. Statewide, Aquatic Invasive Species technicians with the DWR, Utah State Parks, Arizona Game and Fish Department, and the...
Beyond City Limits Opens on Price Main Street
Price City Main Street is now home to a new business, Beyond City Limits. To celebrate, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday afternoon in collaboration with the store’s grand opening. Beyond City Limits is owned and operated by Kayleanna Johnson. She sells...
PUBLIC NOTICE
BACA, SHERRYL, (c/o Shirley Jones) 0.75 #10384. GUMBRECHT, ORLAN & DARLENE R.,(c/o Elise) 0.75 #401. HIGLEY, GERALD E. & RUTH JOYCE c/o Heidi Corbell 1.00 #5297. JOHANSEN, SHALEE 5.39 #10253 #10627 #10774 JONES, JOSH & NICHOLE 0.41 #10636. KEELE, GRACE c/o Randy Keele 1.00 #5692. LARSEN, CLYDE S. & BILL...
Little Cities of Hope: Staying Substance-Free During the Holidays
Did you know that return to substance use rates go up 150% during the holiday season?. There are times when your recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) may be more difficult to sustain, and staying substance-free requires extra vigilance. The holiday season is one of those times. The great thing...
A Spooky Good Time at Green River Trunk-or-Treat
Ghouls, wizards, zombies, skeletons, tourists, secret agents, cowboys, Mrs. Incredible and more gathered to celebrate Halloween at a community trunk-or-treat in Green River on Monday. Not only did these costumed participants fill their bags with candy, but they were also treated a chili and chili cheese dog meal provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Carbon Bus Drivers Strut Their Spooky Stuff on the Catwalk
Andrew Perla, one of Carbon School District’s awesome bus drivers, planned and hosted a Halloween fashion show for those drivers who wanted to participate in a costume dress up this year. The drivers held nothing back as they sashayed down the proverbial red carpet. Some picked their own song to groove to while others used the unofficial theme song of runway models: “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.
