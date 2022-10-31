Read full article on original website
James J. Niemerg, 91
James J. Niemerg, 91 of Dieterich, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Hot Springs, Arkansas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Bishop Creek, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites. A parish prayer service will be held at 4:00 pm with visitation to follow until 7:00 pm, Monday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to Community Support Systems or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
Parking Directions For HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital For Maple Street Road Closure Nov. 7-14
Starting 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 14, Maple Street will be closed from St. Anthony Ave. to Temple Ave. as the City of Effingham resurfaces Maple. This will affect some parking access to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. HSHS St. Anthony’s emergency entrance remains accessible from Mulberry Street.
The Human Bean Opens in Effingham
Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 406 N. Keller in Effingham beginning this Saturday, 11/5. Customers are invited to come get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items to-go. Local...
Harold Max Frailey, 78
Harold Max Frailey, 78, of Beecher City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery at Wright’s Corner in rural Beecher City with military rites. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 29 year old Matthew J. Horne of Effingham for a Richland County FTA warrant for DUI alcohol. Matthew was given an NTA by Richland County. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Luella C. Buscher, 97
Luella C. Buscher, 97, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home in Teutopolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to the donor’s choice.
You Can Design The City Of Effingham’s Christmas Card
The holiday season is upon us, and the City of Effingham needs your help! Each year the Mayor sends out holiday cards to companies and organizations that help grow and support our community. We loved last year’s design so much that we are again asking for design submissions from local students in Kindergarten through 4th grade for the City of Effingham’s official Christmas Card!
Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth and Visual Arts Grants Announced
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce three area nonprofits have been named recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Visual Arts grant program: Effingham Performance Center, Effingham Art Guild, and Camp Wassatoga. The Community Foundation is also announcing two recipients of the 2022 Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Youth grant program: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois and Camp Wassatoga. Grants are awarded annually to nonprofit organizations serving in Effingham County.
Effingham County Chamber Welcomes New Member: Effingham Area Living Community Publication
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. Effingham Area Living is a full-color, high-quality coffee table style private publication featuring a different local family in each issue. The magazine...
City Of Effingham Announces Promotion of Catelyn Vail To City Treasurer
Congratulations to Catelyn Vail being promoted and sworn in last night as the new City Treasurer!!. Catelyn has been with the Engineering Department for 5 yrs and has been a vital asset to the city in preparing and tracking budgets, munis software, tracking projects, contracts, fund transfers and overall keeping us in line! We wish you the best in your new role!
Threatening Note Found At Pana High School
The Pana Community Unit School District number-eight will resume classes today after a threatening note was found at Pana High School. Police say a note that read “There’s a shooter in the school right now” was discovered yesterday in a restroom. Police responded the scene and the school was placed on lockdown. Officers searched the building and no active threat was found.
Lake Land College to Host Apprenticeship Panel
In honor of National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College will host a Spotlight Apprenticeships: Direct Path to Success event November 16 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will feature employers who utilize apprenticeships in the operations of their businesses, as well as featuring a new apprentice signing and a proclamation from Lake Land College President Josh Bullock.
Banker Street To Close At Railroad Crossing Starting Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 45 (Banker Street) at the railroad tracks just north of the Village Square Mall in Effingham will be closed from Monday, Nov. 7, to Friday, Nov. 11. The closure is necessary to replace the crossing surface. A detour will be posted utilizing...
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 23 year old Ricky L. Boerckel of Charleston for an Effingham County mittimus to jail sentence for 6 years. Ricky was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 36 year old Tucker J. OHara of Effingham for possession of <5g of...
Announcing Recipients of the Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development Grant for 2022
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Siemer Milling Endowment for Youth Leadership Development has awarded eight grants totaling $44,790 to the following. Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois received $5,000 to be used for Effingham County Girl Scout Leadership Experience. The Study Shoppe received $10,540 for free afterschool...
Effingham Junior High Fundraiser Cookie Doughs to be Delivered November 10th
The following is being released by Effingham Junior High School. Effingham Jr. High School would like to let the public know that the fundraising cookie dough and other products will be delivered to the school on Thursday, November 10. Students will be picking their orders up that evening. You should...
Mattoon Police Arrest Individual For Attempted First Degree Murder
Mattoon Police arrested MaryJo C. Perry, age 34 of Mattoon, on a Coles County warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder. The arrest occurred on November 1st at 2:36pm in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. On October 21st at approximately 5:37pm Mattoon Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of...
Trading Post Wednesday 11/02/22
FOR SALE: Three Alaskan Malamute puppies, 2 males and 1 female, AKC registered. Call 217-663-9513. FOR SALE: Older steel tailgate for a 1998-2000 GMC or Chevy wide bed truck $200. Call David 618-676-7989. FOR SALE: A like new Queen size hide-a-bed, dark brown, 2 cushions $300, located south of Altamont....
You Can Register Your Child To Receive Free, Monthly Books
Children love getting mail. Help them develop the love for reading with a free monthly book mailed directly to their home! All children residing in the Marshall, IL school district up to age five may receive free books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library thanks to very generous funding by Gerald and Jean Forsythe. Every month from birth until his or her fifth birthday, each child enrolled in the program receives a free book appropriate for the child’s age. And it’s free!
Crisis Nursery’s 3rd Annual Children’s Art Auction
Children and community members have been creating works of art and submitting them for the 3. rd Annual Children’s Art Auction hosted by Crisis Nursery of Effingham. Each piece for the auction is its own wonderful, unique creation. It was best said by MaryAnn F. Kohl, “Art is a place for Children to learn to trust their ideas, themselves, and to explore what is possible.” Some of the paintings were done by children while staying at Crisis Nursery. One such painting, “Jumping Bean” was (auction item #156) completed by a 9-month-old infant who stayed at Crisis Nursery. The canvas, along with blobs of colorful paint, were put inside a Ziploc bag, and the little Picasso created his masterpiece by using his tiny baby feet while playing in an ExerSaucer. If you look closely at the painting, you can see the tiny toes working their magic!
